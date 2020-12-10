Agency ordered to provide costs for road projects

A worker walks out of a rebar form Wednesday on the North Little Rock side of the Arkansas River as work on the 30 Crossing project continues. The nearly $1 billion project will remake the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A Pulaski County circuit judge wants an accounting of all Amendment 91 money that the Arkansas Supreme Court said the state Department of Transportation illegally spent on 30 Crossing and one other interstate construction project.

The high court ruling overturned a decision by Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, that ruled spending on 30 Crossing and an Interstate 630 widening project was legal even though the roadways were being widened beyond the four-lane limit specified in the amendment voters approved in 2012.

In an order issued Wednesday, Welch also enjoined the department from spending any further Amendment 91 money on the projects.

Noting that the parties in the litigation indicated they want to work together to provide a stipulation to the court, Welch said they have 30 days to provide it. If the parties cannot "so stipulate," Welch said, he will appoint a forensic special master to investigate and provide an opinion on the amount spent.

The judge also invited the parties to submit petitions for or against "the remedy of reimbursement" and the awarding of attorney fees.

Welch set a review hearing for 10 a.m., Jan. 28.

The order, first reported by the Arkansas Times, came the same day the state Highway Commission approved its own order authorizing the department director to "make any project funding changes necessary to comply with the ruling of the Arkansas Supreme Court and the eligibility requirements as set forth in Amendment 91."

Under the amendment, the state is collecting a 0.5% statewide sales tax devoted to helping finance the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which is concentrating work on 36 regionally significant projects.

The projects include 30 Crossing, which is an extensive project to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, including replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River. Work began in September.

The program also included the widening of a 2.2-mile section of I-630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes from four. Work has finished on the $87.4 million project.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Richard Mays of Little Rock, filed a separate lawsuit seeking to stop work on 30 Crossing and a third project until the department could provide an accounting of the Amendment 91 money spent on the projects.

Mays said the $187.3 million project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 in Saline County also is subject to the Supreme Court ruling.

Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce rejected his arguments last week.

Rita Looney, chief counsel for the commission, told its members Wednesday that no Amendment 91 money has been spent on 30 Crossing since the Supreme Court ruling. She also said the Saline County I-30 project doesn't fall under the Supreme Court ruling.