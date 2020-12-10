Arkansas-made food, drink gift ideas for Christmas 2020

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here.

Whether as a stocking stuffer, secret Santa surprise or big package under the tree, it’s hard to go wrong with a food (or drink) gift. Here are a variety of options, made all over the Natural State.

While most items are available for shipping, the option may be unavailable for some, such as certain alcoholic beverages.

Snacks

My Brother’s Salsa — Rogers: A variety of salsas plus chips. https://www.mybrotherssalsa.com/

Wicked Mix — Little Rock: Snack mixes in several flavors. https://www.moonlightmixes.com/

J&M Foods — Little Rock: The Original Cheddar Cheese Straw and other snacks. https://www.janis-melanie.com/

Drinks

Pink House Alchemy — Fayetteville: Flavored syrups plus other drink-making ingredients. https://www.pinkhousealchemy.com/

Rock Town Distillery — Little Rock: Variety of liquor including seasonal offerings.

https://www.rocktowndistillery.com/

Blue Sail — Conway: Coffee and coffee subscription options. https://bluesail.coffee/

Round Mountain Coffee — Conway: Whole bean coffee. https://shop.roundmountaincoffee.com/

Onyx Coffee Lab — Rogers: Globally sourced coffee. https://onyxcoffeelab.com/

Abbi’s Teas & Things — Little Rock: Variety of tea blends. https://www.abbiteas.com/

Chateau aux Arc Vineyards and Winery — Altus: Arkansas-made wines and subscription boxes. https://chateauauxarc.com/

Post Winery — Altus: Wines and juice with a specialty in using the Muscadine grape. http://postwinery.com/

Sweets

Cocoa Belle Chocolates — Little Rock: Chocolates and chocolate products. https://cocoabellechocolates.com/

Loblolly Creamery — Little Rock: Ice cream, baked goods and seasonal items including hot cocoa mix. https://www.loblollycreamery.com/

Kyya Chocolate — Bentonville: Bean-to-bar chocolate company. https://www.kyyachocolate.com/

Two Dumb Dames Fudge Factory — Eureka Springs: Fudge, truffles and other confections. https://www.twodumbdames.com/

Breads and baking

Serenity Farm Bread — Leslie: Breads, pastries and other baked goods. https://serenityfarmbread.com/

War Eagle Mill — Rogers: Bread and pancake mixes, jams, flour and other products. https://www.wareaglemill.com/

Neighbor's Mill — Harrison: Bread available to ship. http://www.neighborsmill.com/

Meats

Rabbit Ridge Farms — Bee Branch: Beef, pork and chicken products. https://www.rabbitridgefarm.com/

Petit Jean Meats — Morrilton: Meat products plus cheeses and other items. https://petitjeanmeats.com/

Burge's Hickory-smoked Turkeys and Hams — Lewisville: Variety of turkey and ham products. https://smokedturkeys.com/

Spreads and condiments

Ozark Mountain Products — Mountain View: Jams, sauces, syrups, relishes and more. https://www.ozarkmountainproducts.com/

McClard's Bar-B-Q — Hot Springs: Barbecue sauces and seasoning. https://shop.mcclards.com/

Old Hickory Sauce Company — Smackover: Sauces, seasonings and rubs. https://oldhickorysaucecompany.com/