Arkansas strikes quick to crush winless SMU

Amber Ramirez hit six three-pointers to account for all 18 of her points, and the University of Arkansas women scored 15 of the game's first 17 points as the No. 13 Razorbacks cruised to a 79-47 victory over SMU at Moody Coliseum in Dallas on Wednesday.

Coming off Sunday's victory over then-No. 4 Baylor, Arkansas hit 28 of 63 (44.4%) shots. The Razorbacks (6-1) held SMU to 18 of 70 (25.7%) from the floor and outscored the Mustangs 24-8 in the paint.

Arkansas was 7 of 15 (46.7%) on three-pointers in the first quarter and 11 of 25 (44.0%) in the first half. The Razorbacks finished 16 of 39 (41.0%) from beyond the arc. SMU was 8 of 22 (36.7%) overall on three-point attempts.

Chelsea Dungee, who finished with 12 points, and Ramirez each hit three-pointers to start the Razorbacks' scoring. After SMU's Rhyle McKinney hit a jumper at the 8:34 mark, Arkansas scored the next nine points.

The Mustangs (0-4) did not score again until McKinney hit a second jumper with 3:13 left in the first quarter to cut the Razorbacks' lead to 17-4.

Makayla Daniels added 13 points for Arkansas, which led 23-7 after one quarter and 39-17 at the half.

SMU held a 45-42 advantage on the boards, and Arkansas hit only 7 of 13 free throws.

The Razorbacks' largest lead (62-23) came with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

Taylah Thomas and Erynn Barnum each grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Arkansas. Destiny Slocum handed out a team-high five assists, and Dungee finished with a game-high four steals.

Kayla White paced SMU with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds. McKinney finished with 13 points.