Arkansas Supreme Court overturns killer's death sentence

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of a Cleveland County man who bludgeoned to death a woman he believed to be pregnant with his child, finding that death of the unborn fetus could not be used as an aggravating circumstance to support the death penalty.

The 5-2 decision by the Supreme Court will send Brad Hunter Smith, the convicted killer of 21-year-old Cherrish Allbright, back to court for a new sentencing, though his conviction will remain intact.

Smith, now 25, was convicted of killing Allbright in December 2015, after being told that she was pregnant with his child, according to court records.

Allbright was lured to a field near Rison by another friend under the pretense of smoking marijuana, but once there Smith jumped out from behind a tree, shot her in the back with a crossbow and then killed her with a baseball bat, according to court records.

At his trial prosecutors pointed to the death of another person -- Allbright’s unborn child -- as well as the “cruel or depraved manner” of her death as aggravating circumstances to justify seeking the death penalty.

The high court’s majority, in an opinion written by Justice Courtney Hudson, determined that legislators had not included unborn children in their definition of “person” in the law creating aggravating circumstances.

Even while the aggravating circumstance relating to the manner of Allbright’s death still applied, Hudson said it was not sufficient to affirm the jury’s decision to sentence Smith to death.

“We cannot read the jury’s mind, and the lack of specificity as to the weight it gave to each aggravating factor is sufficient to undermine our confidence in the outcome of the sentencing,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson’s opinion was joined by Chief Justice Dan Kemp as well as associate justices Karen Baker, Josephine Hart. Special Justice Darren O’Quinn, filling in for the recused Justice Robin Wynne, concurred with the majority’s opinion.

Justice Rhonda Wood wrote a dissent calling the majority opinion a “strained application” of the law. Her dissent was joined by Justice Shawn Womack.