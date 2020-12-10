ASU football season over after no replacement opponent found

Arkansas State football will not schedule a replacement game for Saturday after Incarnate Word canceled Wednesday, and the Red Wolves do not intend to add an opponent at a future date, a team spokesman confirmed Thursday, marking the end of ASU’s 2020 football season.

On Wednesday, ASU was informed by the Cardinals they could not travel to Jonesboro for this weekend’s meeting due to coronavirus-related limitations. It is the fourth game on the Red Wolves' schedule that has been affected by covid-19 this fall, joining a cancellation with Tulsa and ASU's rescheduled meetings with the University of Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe.

Arkansas State University Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said Wednesday that ASU (4-7) was actively seeking to find a new opponent, and had been in contact with several programs about replacing Saturday’s game in order to complete a 12-game schedule.