Beavers aim to dethrone Wildcats

Defending state champion Harding Academy is one game away from heading back to the Class 3A title game.

The Wildcats must get past Glen Rose on Friday at First Security Stadium in Searcy to make it happen.

Coach Neil Evans said the Wildcats are glad to be playing deep into December again.

"It's a sign of their character," Evans said. "They have the experience. They want to uphold the standard that Harding Academy has."

Harding Academy (10-1), the 3A-2 Conference champion, has won seven state championships, including last year's 3A final against Osceola.

Standing in the way of the Wildcats is Glen Rose (11-2), which earned the No. 2 seed from the 3A-5 Conference.

Glen Rose is playing in the Class 3A semifinals for the first time since 2016 and is looking to reach its first title game since 2013.

Coach Mark Kehner isn't patting his team on the back for reaching this point of the season.

"We've done this before," Kehner said. "They understand we have to win this one to get to where we want to go."

Harding Academy is 25-1 since the start of the 2019 season, with its only loss coming to Briarcrest Christian in Eads, Tenn., in nonconference play this season.

"They're a really good football team," Kehner said of Harding Academy. "They don't make many mistakes. They execute their plan. Our job is to try to get them out of their comfort zone."

The Wildcats are coming off a 52-21 victory over Booneville in the Class 3A quarterfinals last Friday. They scored 42 points in the first half on their way to eliminating the 3A-4 Conference champion Bearcats. Junior running back Andrew Miller accounted for five touchdowns.

Evans said the Wildcats' preparation was key in their victory.

"We played well in all three phases," he said. "It was a great win for our football team."

The Beavers broke a 21-21 tie in the final minute Friday against Centerpoint to win 34-21. Junior running back Dalton Taylor, who finished with 211 yards and 3 touchdowns, scored the go-ahead touchdown, then senior linebacker Colton Hixon returned an interception 45 yards for another score to seal the victory.

Harding Academy has been led by senior quarterback Caden Sipe, who has 2,460 yards with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season.

"Nothing rattles him," Kehner said. "He makes good decisions. He doesn't turn the ball over often."

Evans said Glen Rose will be one of the most physical teams Harding Academy will play in 2020 and calls Friday's match-up a line-of-scrimmage game between the Beavers' offensive line and Wildcats' defensive line.

"We have to play with poise and compete," Evans said. "Possessions are going to be at a premium. Hopefully, we can create some turnovers."

Kehner believes the Beavers need to play a mistake-free game to dethrone the Wildcats in Class 3A.

"We have to take care of the football," Kehner said. "We have to take advantage of our offensive opportunities."

More News At a glance GLEN ROSE AT HARDING ACADEMY WHAT Class 3A semifinals WHEN 7 p.m. Friday WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy RECORDS Glen Rose 11-2; Harding Academy 10-1 COACHES Glen Rose: Mark Kehner; Harding Academy: Neil Evans