Big Buck postponed until March

Because of the spike in covid-19 infections, the 31st annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic has been postponed until March 12-14.

Tommy Murchison of Cabot, Big Buck Classic promoter, said he believes it would be irresponsible and disrespectful to hold the event Jan. 15-17 as originally scheduled.

"It's just not the right thing to do," Murchison said. "We made the determination Sunday night. We decided the situation is just too volatile right now. We made the decision out of respect to our vendors, patrons, staff and everybody involved."

Established in 1990, the Big Buck Classic is one of the biggest hunting expositions in the South, and one of the nation's biggest deer hunting expos. It emphasizes Arkansas hunters and their successes in the past deer season.

Held at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, the expo occupies several buildings including Barton Coliseum. Dozens of vendors occupy most of the floor space in the Hall of Industry and Barton Coliseum, drawing large crowds throughout the weekend.

Murchison said Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his blessing for the event in October, but Murchison said the spike in covid-19 cases precludes such a large gathering in the near future.

"I feel like there were going to be some guideline changes come down the pike anyway that would have changed the game if the numbers continue to escalate," Murchison said. "Governor Hutchinson was so nice to actually meet with us in person, and he wanted us to move forward because he trusted us do it in a responsible manner.

"We had some restrictions that were going to be a big change for Big Buck, and the situation changed dramatically from the time we met with him until today."

Murchison said it would be fairly easy to make sure show-goers wear masks and maintain social distance if the pandemic was abating. As things are now, news footage showing elbow-to-elbow crowds would be devastating from a public-relations standpoint.

"And it would be justified," Murchison said. "If things were on the downhill slide and getting better, and we make sure everybody is masked up, maybe we'd be able to fade some of that heat, but we don't want to damage our brand and sacrifice our credibility. And again, it's just the wrong thing to do at this time."

Murchison believes his announcement came before vendors made travel plans and ordered inventory to sell at the expo.

"We have been taking deposits and we will either roll their booth space to March or send their deposits back," Murchison said.

Radically scaling back the expo is not an option, either, Murchison said. The celebratory nature of the show is built around high attendance.

"We're just rescheduling to produce the kind of show people respect," Murchison said. "We can't be a cowboy and go out and do something totally irresponsible, but we don't want to put on a lesser product, either. Maybe we can make something special in March, when we can have some special things outside that we couldn't have had earlier in the year."

Turkey preparations

In light of current events, turkey hunters who are planning to travel out of state in the spring should prepare for another round of closures such as the ones that occurred in the 2020 spring turkey season.

With 2020 spring turkey seasons in progress, Kansas and Nebraska suspended sales of nonresident turkey hunting permits to reduce visitation during the first covid-19 outbreak. Those states honored nonresident turkey hunting permits they had already issued. Oklahoma did not restrict nonresident turkey hunters.

If trends continue, states probably will close the gate on nonresidents a lot sooner than they did last season.

Also, if the 2020 spring turkey season offers a clue, a lot more people will hunt in Arkansas in 2021. Other states like Georgia reported a similar increase in hunter numbers, especially on public land. We welcome them and hope that they embrace and maintain the hunting lifestyle. Power is in numbers, and more hunters ultimately lead to better hunting through better management.

At the same time, a sudden increase in participation translates to some growing pains that we must all navigate in order to experience an enjoyable and productive season.