Boeing's 737 Max returns to the skies

A Boeing 737 Max jetliner owned by Gol Airlines prepares to land Wednesday at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport in Brazil. (AP/Andre Penner)

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago after two deadly accidents.

Brazil's Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 Max 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.

The company announcement didn't specify the route of the flight.

Gol is set to start regular service on Dec. 18, according to the aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between Sao Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.

Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don't want to fly on a 737 Max, a Gol representative said in an email.

Several passengers at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport were surprised to learn they had traveled on a 737 Max aircraft, though it was marked on their tickets. Others were aware.

"I was a bit apprehensive, but my husband is a pilot, so I asked him. He said it was fine," said Lucelyn Jockyman, who texted her mother before takeoff. "If anything happens, look after my dogs please!" she joked.

Gol, the country's largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 Max aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.

Boeing said it upgraded the plane's safety systems and software before winning approval to fly again.

Brazil's aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 Max in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin America's biggest country.

Similar restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and Europe, where commercial airline flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.

"The Max is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process," Gol's chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. A previous crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In the two accidents, 346 people died.

On Tuesday, Boeing Co. reported that 88 Max orders were canceled in November, pushing the total to 536 for the year.

The company reported 27 orders for the plane, although 25 were a new order by Virgin Australia that replaced an earlier, larger order for 48 Max jets that was scrubbed, accounting for a majority of the month's cancellations. The November figures don't include Irish carrier Ryanair's announcement last week that it will order 75 more Max jets.

Boeing said it delivered seven commercial jets during November, mostly cargo planes to UPS, FedEx, DHL and others, bringing total deliveries in 2020 to 118. European rival Airbus reported delivering 64 planes in November and 477 for the year.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koening of The Associated Press.