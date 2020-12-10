Car runs off road, killing passenger

An Alma woman was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Crawford County early Wednesday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Driver Grace Murphy, 20 failed to round a turn in her 2012 Chevrolet while traveling east on Arkansas 162 near North Cedar Avenue in Kibler.
The vehicle struck a boulder while leaving the roadway, killing passenger Odalis Irvin, 20, and injuring Murphy who was taken to Washington Regional Hospital.
Irvin's body was taken to the Crawford County coroner's office.
