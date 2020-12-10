Christmas Wish List: First Tee, M&N Augustine Foundation

Joe Augustine (right) and his mother Beverly Augustine prepare sandwiches for pickup at the M&N Augustine Caring Kitchen in Fayetteville Tuesday March 24, 2020. They usually serve people a hot, sit-down meal but switched to cold sandwiches to go to help efforts to curb covid-19. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Northwest Arkansas is blessed with a large number of nonprofit agencies that, together, meet just about every need. These organizations are supported by the generosity of the community.

Continuing today and for the next few weeks -- in keeping with a holiday tradition -- the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will share "wish lists" from local charitable organizations. Even in this unusual holiday season, we hope to give you, our readers, opportunities to play Santa and give something back to those who spend all year giving.

And if you're one of those nonprofits, whether you produce theater, serve those with disabilities, fight for healthier Arkansans or showcase art, let us help your organization spread the word by sending your wish list to ourtown@nwadg.com. Wish lists will continue through Jan. 7 in the Our Town section.

First Tee of Northwest Arkansas

What we do: Our mission is to impact the lives of all young people throughout Northwest Arkansas by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

Address: 715 E. Monroe Ave. in Lowell

Website: firstteenwa.org

Contact: Brian Thomas, director, (479) 220-8082 or brian@firstteenwa.org

What are some things your organization could use?:

• Come visit our facility and use either our outdoor or indoor (heated bays) driving range. We also offer a Par 3/9 hole course where kids play free because of the generous support from Post Consumer Brands.

• Donate to our Character Development Mobile Unit. This unique unit will give First Tee the opportunity to teach our educational curriculum straight to the underserved communities. You can donate via our website on the "donate" button.

• Support via gift cards our youth development coaching staff who teach over 1,200 kids annually our First Tee mission.

• Folks are invited to check out our website for all the exciting events we offer for kids and adults at firstteenwa.org.

M&N Augustine Foundation

Organization name: M&N Augustine Foundation

What we do: The M&N Augustine Foundation is a non-bureaucratic, client-centered, results-oriented organization whose primary focus is assisting individuals/families who have experienced catastrophic events (illness or accidents) that require financial resources beyond their own ability.

Address: 503 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Website: mnaugustinefoundation.org

Contact: Joe Augusting, director, (479) 442-5384 or mnaugustinefoundation@yahoo.com

What are some things your organization could use?: Annually, we host the Walter F. Hussey Christmas Program. We are asking for donations of toys, children's clothes, specifically coats, pants, gloves, and hats. In addition, for those interested, we are also accepting cash donations to provide Christmas meals.

-- Carin Schoppmeyer

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com