College ending its year online

Virtual graduations are becoming the new normal as covid-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and nation.

Because of the risk of gathering during the pandemic, Southeast Arkansas College will live stream its 2020 Fall Graduation, which will include all 2020 graduates, both spring and fall, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The SEARK Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday to vote on the approval of the school's fall graduates, which was the only item on the agenda. The list was emailed to the board to review in advance before the special-called meeting.

"The list is as we always do prior to a commencement," said SEARK President Steven Bloomberg. "The board is required to approve the conferral of degrees and certificates."

Normally the approval process is done earlier in the semester, contingent on the students completing their requirements, but due to the pandemic, the process was delayed.

Grades were due by noon on Wednesday, and, consequently, Bloomberg said the motion to approve the list of graduates didn't have to be made based on a contingency basis.

"We purposely waited a little bit later because of all the issues with the pandemic," said Bloomberg. "All the classes are over and faculty have already done their grades."

The motion passed unanimously and all fall and spring graduates will receive their certificates and degrees. To watch the virtual graduation ceremony join in at https://seark.stageclip.com/ on Saturday.