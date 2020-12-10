COLUMNIST: Why so many people believe the election was stolen

A month after the presidential election, President Donald Trump's claim that the election was rigged to benefit Joe Biden has been debunked by numerous Republican state elections officials. Dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its proxies have been rejected by judges in both state and federal courts. There is no evidence to support any of the campaign's baseless charges of election fraud, though its power to undermine faith in American democracy is real.

Yet millions of Americans--including about 70 to 80 percent of Republicans--believe the election was stolen. Why?

One standard answer is that Trump's backers will believe anything he says. Another perspective, popular among some psychologists, is that people filter ambiguous information through an ideological lens, preferring interpretations that favor their political affiliations.

In this case, these explanations seem insufficient. People follow charismatic leaders and selectively process political information, but they do not typically cling to a belief that contradicts all available evidence.

Understanding the fallout from the intense polarization of this election will take time. But research into social and political psychology can offer some insight into this response from Trump supporters.

On the surface, the appeal of this message is puzzling. Why would people want to believe that powerful malevolent agents are conspiring behind the scenes to sabotage their goals? Yet, in the face of bad news, the idea of being the target of an enemy may feel less distressing than being subject to arbitrary, unpredictable forces like natural disasters, accidents or pathogens.

And the more powerful, nebulous and covert the enemy, the more psychologically useful it is for sense-making. If the enemy is not portrayed as powerful, then it's harder to imagine it being responsible for large-scale negative outcomes. And if the enemy is not portrayed as operating in the shadows, then it cannot be viewed as responsible for a multitude of diverse outcomes.

Anxiety can heighten this psychological response. In a 2008 study, participants were randomly assigned to think about hazards beyond their control (like vehicle accidents) or other negative but controllable events. In a subsequent and seemingly unrelated context, participants who were reminded of uncontrollable hazards believed more strongly that the presidential candidate they opposed (Barack Obama or John McCain) was working behind the scenes to illegally influence the election (such as by tampering with voting machines).

These findings suggest that attributing misfortunes to an unseen enemy or network of enemies can help people cope with feelings of lack of control in their lives. In an election held during a pandemic, that urge may be particularly strong.

The rhetoric surrounding election fraud has become more immune to testing over time. Consider the "deep state" specter. Such a covert enemy can never be interrogated or investigated. To someone convinced of its role in the election, not finding any trace of its involvement is only more evidence of its cunning. Those who insist the election was stolen by the deep state can tell themselves no one can prove them wrong.

Trump's stolen election conspiracy is so dangerous because it plays to people's deep-rooted need for order and control and is impervious to arguments based on evidence. The result of all this? Trump's supporters can feel safe investing in this narrative--and may well continue fighting zealously for it long after Joe Biden takes office.

--–––––v–––––--

Aaron C. Kay is a professor of management and psychology at Duke University Fuqua School of Business. Mark J. Landau is a professor of psychology at the University of Kansas.