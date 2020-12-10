Commission OKs refinance of roads bonds

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, listens as Larry Walther, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration talks Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas Highway Commission on Wednesday approved a proposal that would essentially refinance outstanding bonds and save $12.8 million in interest costs through June 2023.

The 2013 bonds were issued to support the Arkansas Department of Transportation's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, a construction initiative focusing on 36 regionally significant highway projects covering about 200 miles.

Voters gave the program the green light in 2012 when they approved Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution that added a 0.5% sales and use tax to the statewide sales tax and devoted the proceeds to state, city and county road construction. The sales tax is in place for 10 years.

The proposal the commission approved without discussion Wednesday focuses on bonds with principal outstanding totaling $287.7 million that will come due in June 2022 and June 2023 and debt service totaling $304.9 million, according to a presentation by Dennis Hunt, an executive vice president and head of public finance for Stephens Inc.

Stephens Inc. was the financial adviser for all bond series issued under Amendment 91 of up to $1.3 billion. A total of $468.9 million in bonds have been issued under Amendment 91, leaving Stephens as the adviser in the transaction approved Wednesday.

Because of lower interest costs, total debt service on the refunding bonds was estimated at $292 million, or $12.8 million less than the 2013 bonds.

The proposal is the equivalent of a homeowner refinancing a mortgage with a more favorable interest rate, resulting in paying less interest and having a lower monthly payment, Hunt said.

"It's just a really big house," he said.

The department, Stephens and the bond counsel, the Little Rock law firm of Friday, Eldredge & Clark, must execute a series of events and documents over the next several months, including receiving ratings on the bonds from credit agencies.

If all goes well, the commission will have to approve an authorizing resolution and execute closing documents in March, according to the timeline Hunt provided.

The idea of taking advantage of a favorable interest climate has been discussed off and on for more than a year, according to a department memorandum.

In addition to the favorable interest rate climate, Hunt said another factor that allowed the commission to move forward with the proposal is an option to redeem the 2013 bonds early was coming up next June.

It's unclear what the department will do with the windfall, an amount that will fluctuate with market conditions.

"No determination [has been] made yet because the final, actual amount isn't known," Dave Parker, the department spokesman, said in a text.