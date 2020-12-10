ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Virtual cabaret to benefit Argenta Community Theater

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Encore for ACT'

Drew Jansen and Jimmy Martin, who perform as "The Piano Men," headline "Encore for ACT, An Evening of What Matters Most," a virtual cabaret benefit marking the Argenta Community Theater's 10th anniversary, 7 p.m. today.

The event will also feature an online auction and a toast to the theater. Tickets are $25, with VIP options — $75 for the Toast Ticket, which comes with champagne and dessert for two, and $250 for the VIP family ticket, which includes a family-style Italian meal and wine for four (VIP "perks" available for day-of-show curbside pickup). Visit bit.ly/35AhrjG; registered participants will receive a link to livestream the event.

The theater is also offering, in lieu of a coronavirus-canceled production of "A Christmas Carol," a virtual series titled "The Twelve ACTs of Christmas," actors and families reading stories connected to December holidays with introductions by "Christmas Carol" characters, at 8 p.m. each night, Sunday with Michael Klutcher reading "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg, through Christmas Eve, with Jamie Stewart reading Clement Moore's "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Both feature introductions by Ebenezer Scrooge. Access is free but the theater will take donations and sponsorships. Once the videos have premiered they will remain available. Presenting sponsor is the Tenenbaum Foundation. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org/holidays2020.

Nog-Off online

The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, hosts the 16th Ever Nog-off and an online opening reception for the exhibition "Collectively Alone: Works by Benjamin Krain and Kensuke Yamada" as part of virtual 2nd Friday Art Night, 5 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live (facebook.com/historicarkansasmuseum). The exhibit will remain up through March 26 in the museum's Trinity Gallery for Arkansas Artists. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit HistoricArkansas.org.

Year-end Yarns

Little Rock-based storytelling initiative The Yarn will feature storytellers recounting the effect on their lives from a tumultuous year in a year-end show, 7 p.m. Friday via Facebook Live. "Admission" is free; a recording will be available after the show on YouTube. Visit facebook.com/events/1451185248411041.

Virtual percussion

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Percussion Ensemble will offer a free, pre-recorded fall virtual concert, titled "Changes," that also marks the debut of the UALR Steel Band, 5 p.m. Friday on YouTube (tinyurl.com/UALRPercFall20). The program includes music by John Cage, Colin Bell, Alex Stopa, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and the Beatles. Call (501) 569-3294.

Crystal construction

Participants in the Second Saturday Family FunDay, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will create borax crystal snowflake ornaments either in-person or online. Free "take & make" kits are available at the center's main entrance, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Register by calling (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/second-saturday-family-funday. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. Saturday on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701.

Holiday jazz

Claudia Burson heads up the Claudia Burson Quartet, part of the lineup for “Jazz for the Holidays,” Saturday Dec. 12 at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Northwest Arkansas jazz ensembles the Claudia Burson Quartet, Holiday on the Beach and the Lighthouse Saxophone Quartet will take the stage for "Jazz for the Holidays," in partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The show is part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Tickets are $15-$25 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Jonesboro 'Nutcracker'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts will stage Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," 6 p.m. Friday and Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 20 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Seating is limited due to Health Department guidelines. Tickets are $16 and $18; $15 and $13 for children 12 and younger, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff; Sunday's performance is pay what you can. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.