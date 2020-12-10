Ethiopia defiant as U.N. cites civilian peril

Tigray refugees who fled a conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, wait their turn for treatment at a clinic run by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) in Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's situation is "spiraling out of control with appalling impact on civilians" and urgently needs outside monitoring, the United Nations human-rights chief warned Wednesday. But Ethiopia is rejecting calls for independent investigations into the deadly fighting in its Tigray region, saying it "doesn't need a babysitter."

And the U.N. secretary-general announced a new agreement with Ethiopia on badly needed humanitarian aid, a day after Ethiopia said its forces had shot at U.N. staff members doing their first assessment in Tigray. Antonio Guterres said joint assessments will occur "to make sure that there is full access to the whole of the [Tigray] territory and full capacity to start humanitarian operations."

But it isn't the "unfettered," neutral access the U.N. has sought for weeks.

There have been growing international calls for more transparency regarding the monthlong fighting between Ethiopian forces and those of the fugitive Tigray regional government that is thought to have killed thousands, including civilians. At least one large-scale massacre has been documented by human-rights groups, and others are feared.

Senior government official Redwan Hussein told reporters Tuesday evening that Ethiopia will invite assistance only if it feels "it failed to investigate." To assume it can't conduct such inquiries "is belittling the government," he said.

Frustration is growing as the northern Tigray region remains largely cut off from the world, with food and medicines needed by the population of 6 million -- some 1 million now thought to be displaced.

Most communications and transport links are severed, complicating efforts to verify warring sides' claims.

It also hides the extent of atrocities committed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Nov. 4 announced that fighting had begun with the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which dominated Ethiopia's government for nearly three decades before he came to power and sidelined it.

Each government now regards the other as illegal, as the Tigray People's Liberation Front objects to the postponement of national elections until next year because of the covid-19 pandemic and sees Abiy's mandate as expired.

U.N. human-rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the situation "exceedingly worrying and volatile" with fighting reported in areas surrounding the Tigray capital, Mekele, and the towns of Sheraro and Axum, "in spite of government claims to the contrary."

"We have corroborated information of gross human rights violations and abuses including indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, looting, abductions and sexual violence against women and girls," Bachelet told reporters. "There are reports of forced recruitment of Tigrayan youth to fight against their own communities."

However, she said, "we have been unable to access the worst affected areas."

One concern has been the reported involvement of troops from neighboring Eritrea, an enemy of the Tigray People's Liberation Front. But the U.N. secretary-general said he had "confronted" Ethiopia's prime minister on that question and Abiy "guaranteed to me that they have not entered Tigrayan territory."

Ethiopia's government objects to what it calls outside "interference" in the conflict, from efforts at dialogue to delivering aid, drawing on its history as the rare African country never colonized, a source of deep national pride.

Over the weekend, a week after the U.N. and Ethiopia signed an initial deal to allow humanitarian access, government forces shot at and detained U.N. staff accused of breaking through checkpoints while trying to reach areas where "they were not supposed to go."

Crucially, the initial deal allowed aid only in areas under federal government control.

The shooting incident is "really costly" because it further delays help for Tigray residents who have been waiting for five weeks, U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said.

He said the six-member U.N. team, detained in Humera and released two days later, was carrying out security assessments along roads that had been agreed upon with Ethiopia's government. Such assessments are crucial before aid can be sent in.

The top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, tweeted that "we strongly urge all parties to safeguard humanitarian ​workers in and around Ethiopia's Tigray region. We continue to urge immediate and unhindered humanitarian access ​throughout Tigray."

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer, Fay Abuelgasim and Nadine Achoui-Lesage of The Associated Press.

