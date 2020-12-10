Fayetteville health board readies for vaccine distribution

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE -- At least 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for covid-19 could ship to the city as soon as this weekend, pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

An FDA committee today is scheduled to review the vaccine for emergency use authorization. Two other regional hospitals, Northwest Health in Springdale and Mercy in Rogers, also are set to receive the same number of doses each. That means the three major hospitals in Northwest Arkansas should get at minimum 2,925 doses of vaccine in the first shipment, said Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville's public health officer.

Sharkey addressed the city's Board of Health in an online meeting held Wednesday. The board of mostly physicians and health care administrators advises city leaders.

Vaccine shipment is scheduled to begin soon after FDA approval, likely Monday, but potentially Friday, according to USA Today. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to individuals in two doses and requires storage at -94 degrees.

Sharkey said those who receive a dose from the initial shipment will get the necessary second dose three weeks later. Hospitals will receive subsequent shipments weekly, although the number of doses in each one is unknown, she said.

A total of 19 hospitals in the state will receive vaccine shipments, Sharkey said. Hospital employees with the most direct contact with covid patients, such as those working in the Intensive Care Unit or Emergency Room, will be first in line, she said.

Pharmacies will administer vaccinations to the rest of the health care workforce in the state in a few weeks. Sharkey said she plans to work with fellow health officials on a distribution plan.

Another two-dose vaccine from Moderna that doesn't require super cold storage is scheduled to go before the same FDA committee process Dec. 17. Sharkey said the vaccine likely will go primarily to nursing home residents and staff, since it's easier to transport and can be brought to facilities.

Sharkey said she was working on estimating how many health care employees there are in Washington County. Not counting hospital workers, mental, physical and occupational therapy professionals, chiropractors and speech therapists, there may be about 2,100 in the county, she said.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with local health, education and municipal government officials at The Jones Center in Springdale to go over covid response and vaccine rollout. Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John L Colbert and Police Chief Mike Reynolds attended the meeting. Mayor Lioneld Jordan was invited but could not attend.

Reynolds said the meeting was mostly a listening session with local officials describing to Hutchinson their covid-19 responses and communications among one another.

In other business, board members said they had received concerns from residents about people crowding at the downtown square to see the Lights of the Ozarks, many not wearing masks. The annual parade was canceled this year, and although outside, visitors have been asked to avoid large gatherings.

Jordan said some police and firefighters that typically have spent time monitoring bars and handing out masks downtown will move duties to the square. Hutchinson implemented an 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants serving alcohol statewide last month. Jordan said safe behavior has visibly improved downtown as a result.