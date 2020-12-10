Florida official quits over raid of critic

A Republican lawyer resigned Tuesday from a Florida judicial panel in objection to police raiding the home of a data scientist. That scientist was previously ousted from the state health department in what she has characterized as retribution for objecting to unethical requests during the pandemic.

Ron Filipkowski, who served on a nominating commission for the state's 12th Circuit, wrote in a resignation letter to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis's general counsel that he considered the search at Rebekah Jones' home "unconscionable." He also said it was indicative of the state's "reckless and irresponsible" handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It just seems like it's not really about any kind of criminal investigation," Filipkowski said. "It's about intimidation of her and sending a message to people currently working in state government that 'This could be you.'"

The state's public-facing portal of pandemic data has been under scrutiny since earlier this year, when Jones, a former data scientist at the Florida Department of Health, was fired and began trading public accusations with the agency. She alleged that she was asked to undercount infections and overcount the number of people tested, while state officials said she had been repeatedly insubordinate.

Jones started her own data portal in June, advertising it as an independent alternative to the state dashboard. State police seized her computer, phone and other hardware during the raid Monday, in what she says is an attempt to silence her work.

An affidavit attached to the search warrant alleges that Jones gained unauthorized access last month to a health department communication platform and sent a message to about 1,750 people, urging them to speak out against the department's pandemic response.

Jones has denied the accusation and has not been criminally charged. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the state attorney for the region encompassing Leon County did not respond to a question about whether she was likely to face charges.

Filipkowski turned in his resignation after reviewing the search-warrant affidavit, ending a decade of service on the volunteer commission to which he was appointed by DeSantis and former governor Rick Scott. Filipkowski, a Marine veteran and former state and federal prosecutor, also has a private criminal-law practice.

"The recent events regarding public access to truthful data on the pandemic, and the specific treatment of Rebekah Jones, has made the issue a legal one rather than just medical," he wrote in the letter. "I no longer wish to serve the current government of Florida in any capacity."

He added that he would regard Jones as a hero if the allegations were true and that he did not believe DeSantis spokesman Fred Piccolo's contention that the governor was unaware of the raid in advance.

Filipkowski, who promoted the candidacy of now President-elect Joe Biden, said he received no response to his letter from the governor's office. Representatives of DeSantis did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether they accepted Filipkowski's resignation or had a response to his criticisms.

DeSantis's handling of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1 million people in Florida and killed nearly 20,000, had long concerned Filipkowski.

But the raid on Jones's home was the last straw for Filipkowski, who said he thought it was an aggressive response to the alleged crime and that its broad sweep was a thinly veiled attempt to determine which state employees were in touch with Jones and intimidate them into silence.

He said he believed Jones's situation would be covered by Florida's legal "necessity" doctrine, which protects people who commit a crime to prevent a more serious danger.