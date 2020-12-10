It's official, but maybe only from our point of view: The newspaper is beginning to report the number of deaths caused by the flu in Arkansas. Which means it's flu season again.

Actually, every week of every month is flu season. Because it can strike any time. It only gets worse in the colder months as humankind goes indoors. Wednesday's paper reported that doctors in Arkansas have seen hundreds of cases since September, and there have been six confirmed deaths.

We will be interested to see the numbers come, say, March. Because doctors and clinics in the Southern Hemisphere say they haven't had a flu season this year. Because of all the mask requirements, social distancing and hand-washing to combat the covid-19 pandemic, the flu all but disappeared in South America, Africa and Australia in 2020.

Which is just another reason to adhere to all the rules and suggestions by the CDC and state governments. Not only could you avoid getting, and passing on, the novel coronavirus, you could also help the world skip the flu this year.

At last, some good news from 2020, and not a minute too soon.