Editor, The Commercial:

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington is certainly a "work horse" and not a "show horse." The mayor's aesthetic values are second to none. Aside from being a great writer, dynamic orator, and an analytical thinker, she is a hands-on worker that will get her hands dirty.

The mayor shows her love for the aesthetic beauty of the city by first starting at home and spreading abroad across the city ... from picking up trash, to working in the community garden and sharing her landscaping acumen with neighbors, friends and business people.

Well, I imagine by now some readers are saying, "What's the deal?" The deal is precept and example. It's easier to "talk the talk" than "walk the walk."

I am a strong proponent of beautification; however, the golden age has slowed down my physical stamina and my ambulatory capabilities. Presently, I am a positive sideline observer and cheerleader for initiatives that require physical mobilization.

Over 30 years ago, I started a neighborhood organization. One of our goals was beautification. Some of my political critics labeled me the "Clean Up Woman." At the time it was a demeaning label. However, we still have a litter problem today.

The eradication of litter is a never-ending process. Those who scoffed at the idea probably realize that it is a house-by-house and block-by-block endeavor to have a clean city. Time has taught me that as we sojourn on these mundane shores of life, we should leave good footprints.

"Cleanliness" has not to do with socioeconomic status ... it's called "PRIDE." Cleanliness is next to godliness! Rich or poor, we can clean the city and keep it clean. Clean cities attract people, businesses and industries.

As I dream of the transformation of a beautiful city, I marvel at our beautiful natural terrain. We have an abundance of trees. Some are oak, Bradford pear, magnolia, cedar, pine, and the most beautiful flowering tree that blooms 100 days per year, the crepe myrtle.

We have an abundance of other natural resources: many species of birds, fish, and other animals in this area. We have been blessed with a natural habitat of many of the aforementioned.

Lake Saracen and the Nature Center are majestic. God has blessed us with some of the greatest attributes of nature. Let's have pride and keep them grand.

Irene Holcomb,

Former Pine Bluff alderwoman