DEAR READERS: Powdered carpet deodorizers are popular, but they can be adverse for the carpet, the vacuum and your health. Use them carefully. Carpet deodorizers can be loaded with chemicals, perfumes and cleaning agents.

Deodorizers that aren't vacuumed up can grind into the carpet fibers and wear them away. Vacuuming up this powder can damage the belts, filters and motor of the vacuum. And, carpet that has not been thoroughly vacuumed can harbor remnants of the carpet deodorizer, which can be inhaled by pets and people.

Carpet room deodorizers can freshen the carpet and the room, but be judicious with them. This may be a case where less is more.

P.S. One fun, safe and effective carpet deodorizer this time of year? Making "Santa's Footprints" -- a trail of baking soda drizzled over the cutout of a boot, showing the big guy's path from the chimney to the tree to deliver gifts, and back again. Vacuum up before brunch.

DEAR HELOISE: Question for you and your readers: Do you all keep your appliances (coffeemaker, can opener, air fryer, stand mixer, toaster, slow cooker, etc.) on the countertop, or do you tuck them away? I'm wanting to get more organized, and I want to declutter the countertops. I think it would look cleaner and less messy.

-- Rita R. in Georgia

DEAR READER: I applaud your effort to become more organized! Many may find the ease and convenience of items sitting on the counter more favorable to stowing appliances away to reduce clutter.

Readers, what say you?

DEAR HELOISE: Please help settle an ongoing argument. My wife likes LOTS of pillows (throw pillows for decoration and regular pillows) on the bed, and I agree, it looks really comfortable, but what do we do with all those pillows at night when we're in bed?

We toss them on the floor, but this can be dangerous; I wouldn't want to trip and fall getting up in the middle of the night!

-- Robert T. in Mich.

DEAR READER: This can certainly be an area of marital discord! Readers, help Robert out. What are your suggestions for all those pillows?

-- Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: When doing laundry, turn pants wrong side out. Pockets will dry faster and the pants don't fade as fast.

No lid for a big pan? Use an aluminum pizza pan. You can set another regular lid on top for more weight, making a better seal.

-- Phyllis S.,

Hamilton, Ind.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com