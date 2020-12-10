Highway commission wants a do-over on Wedington/I-49 bids

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Highway Commission decided Wednesday to re-bid the improvement project for the Wedington Drive interchange on Interstate 49.

Manhattan Road and Bridge Co. of Tulsa, Okla., was the lone bidder at $37.8 million in early November. The bid, which was higher than expected, was reviewed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The project will likely be re-bid in January, according to highway officials.

Improvements for the Wedington interchange have been in the works for years, according to Tim Conklin, assistant director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. It was originally identified in a 2006 I-540 Improvement Study and has been part of the overall transportation plan to improve the capacity and safety of I-49 and its interchanges between Fayetteville and Bentonville.

The project is about controlling left turns on Wedington during the commute times in the morning and the afternoon when a lot of drivers are trying to turn onto I-49, according to highway department officials. The Transportation Department is proposing a loop ramp in the southeast corner of the interchange and two dedicated lanes to get off Wedington and go northbound on I-49 for traffic approaching the interstate from the west.

Eastbound traffic on Wedington through the interchange will no longer have to wait for cars turning north across traffic.

The plans also show a widened overpass bridge, fewer turn signals on Wedington and a bicycle and pedestrian side path on the north side of the interchange.

The highway department and Fayetteville have been working closely together on the interchange design to incorporate bicycle and pedestrian improvements over I-49 as part of this project. Changes to the first draft of the plan were made for bicycles and pedestrians at a cost to the city of about $415,000.

The project includes raised curb medians on Wedington to restrict left turns. Drivers will be able to turn left, but they'll have to go to a traffic light.

The interstate underneath the interchange has already been widened to three lanes in each direction.

Transportation Department traffic counts done last year show 37,000 cars a day on Wedington west of the interchange and 25,000 cars a day east of the interchange. About 9,200 cars a day use the northbound I-49 on ramp and 3,900 use the southbound on ramp. The southbound I-49 off ramp sees about 10,000 cars a day.