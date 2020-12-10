Happy birthday: The resources you felt were inaccessible to you before will become available in 2021. Clubs and alliances will figure into the action. It will feel meaningful to be a part of something bigger. You'll pass the tests of gatekeepers.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you were a comedian today, then you'd be the kind who chides the audience with, "Is that all you got?" Actually, it's quite effective. People sometimes need to be startled and led to appropriate reactions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People need people. Therefore, peer pressure is a very real and powerful natural force that, unfortunately, people never really grow out of. The theme comes up, and, depending on the situation, it may just be easier to succumb.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Lessons can be read, and that's an introduction. But for the education to really take place, a lesson must be lived. People are changed not by information but by doing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When you look back at paths not taken, you only see how they worked out for other people. There's no way of knowing what kind of fit they would have been for you. Therefore, the exercise is useless. Keep going forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A fact that just sits there being knowledge is not intelligence. Intelligence animates. It applies. It is better to revel in the intelligence of trees than to succumb to the coma of dead dogma.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't waste your time doing what someone else can (and is perfectly willing to) do for you. Once you realize where your efforts and minutes can make a difference, you won't want to be anywhere else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your unpredictability comes naturally today. Did you know that some people work to conjure this? Because being hard to anticipate keeps the competition off-balance, it's is an effective strategy for business, sports or love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Other times, it was easy to fit your talent to what the group needed and wanted. Now, not so much, perhaps because the group doesn't know what it needs and wants. You'll have to poke around some to find it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one falls in love with a game that they can win on the first go-around. Pursuing anything valuable means being willing to fail. The more possible it is to fail, the more exciting the pursuit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When someone pays excellent attention to your expressions, preferences and needs, it could actually make you uncomfortable, as you're not used to being so well-attended. Soak it in anyway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): For the most part, you'll love what develops organically and be nonplussed by what is manufactured or manipulated into being. You admire the effort, but the real deal is so much more impressive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have a fan club of sorts. You came by it honestly, by showing up consistently where you were needed and wanted and honoring their requests. Now, you'll take pleasure in the appreciation generously bestowed on you.