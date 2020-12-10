• Tanja Babich, a morning news anchor for ABC 7 Chicago, wore her glasses every day for a week on live TV to reassure her 10-year-old daughter that it was OK to wear her glasses during virtual school, saying on air, "Just be yourself, authentically and unapologetically. The rest will work itself out."

• Erik Logan, chief of the World Surf League, said organizers of an event in Hawaii are working with authorities to determine when to restart a women's competition that was suspended after a recreational surfer was injured in a Honolua Bay shark attack.

• Tim Koets of Hudsonville, Mich., accused of failing to properly supervise his severely autistic 16-year-old son whose hands were bound when he drowned in a family pool, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree child abuse.

• Andrew Mills, a state prison superintendent in Leakesville, Miss., said guards confiscated 25 footballs and other packages containing dozens of cellphones, as well as marijuana, cigars, tobacco and barbecued chicken wings that were thrown over a prison fence.

• Rod Sturdy, 55, of Lewisville, N.C., accused of attacking two people whose car displayed a homemade Black Lives Matter sign and another that honored Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in a police raid, was charged with assault, police said.

• Latria Johnson, 28, and Lindsey Williams, 27, both of Cordova, Tenn., were both indicted on criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment charges after their 13-year-old son fatally shot his 9-year-old cousin while playing with his father's handgun, prosecutors said.

• Johnny Garza, 21, an Arizona man convicted of joining other members of a neo-Nazi group in a coordinated campaign to threaten and harass journalists, activists and others on both U.S. coasts, was sentenced to 16 months in prison by a federal judge in Seattle.

• Juan Carlos I of Spain, the former king who moved to Abu Dhabi amid a financial scandal, has paid Spanish authorities nearly $821,000 in back taxes after voluntarily declaring previously unreported income, his attorney in Madrid said.

• Rhian Graham, 29, and three other people were charged with criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader and public benefactor, in Bristol, England, during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in June