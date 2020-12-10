Job postings tick up in October

An employee cleans a table last month in an outdoor tented dining area of the Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant in Sacramento, Calif. The Labor Department on Wednesday said job postings rose to 6.65 million in October, up from 6.49 million the month before. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October, but hiring slipped as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economic recovery. And the number of Americans fired or laid off rose for the first time since June.

Job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 6.3 million vacancies. Openings that involve workers recalled from layoffs or positions that are offered only internally are not counted in the figure.

Employers hired 5.81 million workers, which is fewer than the 5.89 million hires in September.

In its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, the Labor Department reported that some 3.09 million workers quit their jobs in October, while the number of layoffs and discharges increased to 1.68 million from 1.44 million a month earlier. Federal government layoffs of temporary census workers contributed to the uptick.

The American job market has been slowly healing since it collapsed in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States hard. Employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April, then began recalling furloughed employees back to work.

But the job rebound has been slowing and is threatened by a rebound in virus cases.

In all, the American economy is still 9.8 million short of the jobs it had in February.

The number of vacancies has leveled off after surging in the three months immediately after the depths of the pandemic. In industries most hurt by the virus, employers are challenged both by demand uncertainty and churn as some workers quit because of health-safety concerns.

The recent trend in job openings is also consistent with more subdued payroll growth. In November, employment slowed considerably, according to separate Labor Department data that also showed more people leaving the workforce altogether.

Job vacancies in manufacturing climbed to a record 525,000 while health care had the most openings in 1½ years, Wednesday's report showed. Available positions improved more moderately in leisure and hospitality and the federal government. They fell in retail and business services.

Openings picked up in all four U.S. regions, including 2.61 million vacancies in the South that was the most since January.

Competition among those looking for work remains elevated, with 11.1 million unemployed Americans in October, leaving 1.66 jobless workers vying for every job opening during the month. That stands in contrast to a two-year trend before the pandemic during which job vacancies exceeded the number of unemployed.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Vince Golle of Bloomberg News.