MUSIC MADNESS: Jocko Deal at The Library; find a stream

Jocko Deal plays The Library Kitchen & Lounge today at 7 p.m. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Jocko Deal, who has been called the "Human Jukebox" because he can cover over 3,000 songs from several genres, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. today at The Library Kitchen & Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

He has shared the stage with artists such as Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Hootie & The Blowfish, Sister Hazel, Mark Wills, and many more, and plays all over the country.

Cory Fontenot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Library and Jon Deal & The Heathen Revival will perform from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

HOT SPRINGS

Kenny Mann and the Danger Zone will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Casey Sparks will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Larry Womack and the Automatics will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive Neighborhood Hangout, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is free.

STAY TUNED

Singer-songwriter M. Ward will release a new album, "Think of Spring," Friday, and was to have livestreamed a concert to go along with the release but the event has been canceled.

Ward has said the album is "the songs and strings from Billie Holiday's 'Lady in Satin' (filtered) through a single acoustic guitar using various alternate tunings and a minimal amount of textures and studio manipulation ..."

Ward, born Matthew Stephen Ward in Portland, Ore., is a singer-songwriter and guitarist whose music is a mixture of folk and blues-inspired Americana analog recordings. "Think of Spring" will be his 11th studio album, and proceeds from sales will go to DonorsChoose in Harlem and Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles. For more information or to order the album, visit mwardmusic.com or his Facebook page.

Cyndi Lauper’s 10th annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert will livestream at 7 p.m. Friday on her TikTok page. Cher, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Bette Midler are among the guests. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP file)

◼️ Cyndi Lauper will host the 10th annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert, to be shown at 7 p.m. Friday on her TikTok page, with an additional stream at 7 p.m. Sunday on her YouTube and Facebook pages. Guests will include Adam Lambert, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Bette Midler, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cher, Dolly Parton, Henry Rollins, Jackson Browne and Taylor Swift.

The show is free to watch; fans are encouraged to donate to True Colors United, Lauper's organization that focuses on homeless young people, and especially those in the LGBTQ community, who, according to truecolorsunited.org, are far more likely to become homeless.

◼️ Joe Walsh & Friends will present "Vets Aid," a streaming concert event for veterans, at 5 p.m. Saturday via vetsaid.veeps.com. Tickets are $20. Participants will include Ryan Bingham, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Alice Cooper, Mary Gauthier, Vince Gill, Patty Griffin, Daryl Hall, Ben Harper, Jewel, The Lumineers, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and the Boys, Josh Ritter, Blake Shelton, Amanda Shires, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder and Rufus Wainwright.

For more information, see vetsaid.org

◼️ Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malcolm Holcombe will present his 10th "BackyardShed Series" at 1 p.m. Sunday. He will do an acoustic version of his 2006 album, "Not Forgotten," on YouTube or Facebook. Tips are welcome.

◼️ Los Lobos will perform a livestream concert at 9 p.m. Friday, with tickets, $20, available through bellyup.com/email-builder/los-lobos-still-home-for-the-holidays. The band will play selections from their album, "Llego Navidad" live from the Belly Up Tavern in Solano Beach, Calif.

◼️ Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters from east Tennessee will perform at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets, from $10 to $100, are available through eventbrite.com (just search with the band's name).

◼️ Progressive bluegrass band Nefesh Mountain will perform "Live From The Barn at Levon Helm Studios," a Hanukkah 2020 Holiday Concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $9.99, are available at Nugs.tv.

◼️ Chris Tomlin will perform "Christmas Songs of Worship" at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $14.99, are available at christomlin.com.

◼️ Bad Religion will mark 40 years of music by releasing "Decades," a four-part streaming series, which will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday with the first episode, "The 80s," available via nocapshows.com. Subsequent episodes are "The 1990s" on Dec. 19; "The 2000s" on Dec. 26 and "The 2010s" on Jan. 2, 2021.

Cost for a single episode is $15, or the four episodes for $40.

◼️ Oklahoma singer-songwriter JD McPherson will offer "SOCKS: A Christmas Performance" at 3 p.m. Saturday. Sign up to watch and buy tickets for $15 at jdmcpherson.veeps.com.

◼️ "Indy Folk" artists Tim Grimm and Krista Detor will perform "Stay Home for the Holidays" at 7 p.m. Saturday via the Mandolin Concert Livestream, with tickets from $20 to $30. For more information, see IndyFolkSeries.org or boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ "The Doo Wop Project: Live in Your Home for the Holidays," a live virtual theatrical concert, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25, available from TheDooWopProject.com.

◼️ Larkin Poe will be featured as part of Nu Deco Ensemble at 7 p.m. Saturday, streaming live from the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach. The event will feature original works by Pascal le Boeuf and a symphonic re-imagination of the music of Led Zeppelin. Tickets are $15, available through live.nu-deco.org/concert-02-larkin-poe.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Dar Williams will perform "Oh, the Stories We Could Tell!," a livestream show at 6 p.m. today on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. She will include special guests Melissa Ferrick, Jonatha Brooke and Jim Infantino.

◼️ Larry Campbell and his wife, Theresa Williams, are starring in "It Was the Music," a 10-episode film that premieres Sunday on Instagram, and depicts their lives and love. Directed by filmmaker Mark Moskowitz, the cast includes Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Lucinda Williams and others.

◼️ Steve Earle & The Dukes will headline the sixth annual "John Henry's Friends," a benefit for The Keswell School, for children and young adults with autism, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will include Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Josh Ritter, Lucinda Williams, Matt Savage, Shawn Colvin, The Mastersons and Warren Haynes. Get tickets here: luck.stream/johnhenrysfriends.

◼️ The 60th anniversary of Arhoolie Records will be celebrated from 7 to 9 p.m. today with a free streaming on Facebook that will feature Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder, Bonnie Raitt, Charlie Musselwhite, The Savoy Family Band, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Del McCoury, Ruthie Foster and others. Sign up for the free concert and stream it at arhoolie.org/anniversary.

◼️ Dave Koz & Friends will perform "The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020" at 7 p.m. Saturday in a live virtual jazz concert. His friends include Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, David Benoit, Peter White and singer Rebecca Jade.

Tickets, $35, are available at davekoz.com, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Starlight Children's Foundation in Culver City, Calif. Koz's virtual show replaces his 23rd annual Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour.

◼️ Pianist-composer Ben Rosenblum will perform a livestream album release concert at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, streaming from Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. For more information, see smallslive.com.

LISTEN UP...

Clyde Clifford hosts “Beaker Street” on Fridays from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Arkansas Rocks Network of radio stations. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Cary Jenkins)

Local radio legends Tom Wood and Clyde Clifford, who left corporate radio conglomerates years ago, can be heard again on a relatively recent batch of Arkansas radio stations, dubbed the Arkansas Rocks Network, which promises "All we play is great classic rock with deep cuts you won't hear anywhere else."

The stations sometimes are FM and AM combinations. Here's the list by cities:

Little Rock — KLRG, 94.5 FM and 889 AM

Benton — KAFN, 99.3 FM and 690 AM

Malvern — KZYP, 104.1 FM and 1310 AM

Hot Springs — KWPS 99.7 FM

Arkadelphia — KDEL 100.9 FM and KVRC 1240 AM

Gurdon — KXYK 106.9 FM

Mountain Home — KCMC 94.3 FM

Pine Bluff — KJJI 98.9 FM and 1190 AM

For requests, call (501) 794-6994, or go to requests@ArkansasRocks.com

Wood is on from 3 to 7 p.m. daily and Clifford does "Beaker Street" live from the stations' Benton studio from 9 p.m. to midnight Fridays.