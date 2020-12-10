Well, voters decided

Remember just last year when Republican representatives and senators told us that they could not possibly vote for impeachment of a corrupt president because it should be up to the voters if he stays or goes? They refused to do their jobs, instead leaving it up to the voters. The voters did their job and came out in droves during a global pandemic in order to toss him out.

Now these same spineless elected hacks are still refusing the people's will by not accepting the results. Keep remembering their actions and their words. Don't forget.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

Celebrate differences

The year 2020 will finally come to an end. An end to which we will all say a very thankful farewell.

This year has been the hardest for many of us, and likely for the past few generations. Not since 1918 have we seen a pandemic so fierce in its death count. Not since 1929 have we seen such economic turmoil. Not since 1968 have we seen such racial tension.

It is my sincere hope, and I believe the hope of so many, that 2021 will be a better year. A year that will hopefully bring us back to whatever our new normal will be. A year when we can start caring for each other again regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, professed political party or who is the POTUS.

A year of rebuilding alliances and abandoning our differences; rather, celebrating them. We are a country, a republic conceived and built on the beautiful diversity that is our people.

I am a 60-year-old man of Scottish, Irish and Native American descent with credible evidence of "a man of color" as a contributor to my heritage. I identify as "white" but celebrate the diversity of my heritage. I am a cradle Catholic with Baptist and Church of Christ grandparents, and celebrate that diversity as well.

The time for diversity as a liability is over. We must realize that it is our very diversity that brings greatness to our people and republic.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Silence of the party

I know many Arkansans support the policies of the Trump administration. I do not, but that is perfectly OK, and in fact the ability to hold and debate different viewpoints is important in a democracy.

We have known for a long time, though, about the president's behavior and personal values. Thus, I am not too surprised by his basically ignoring the covid crisis (despite close to 3,000 American deaths per day and major economic suffering) while devoting his energy to attacking the very foundations of democracy. His fomenting violence against his perceived enemies--including election officials who have worked hard to be fair--is frightening, but again, not really surprising.

What really has surprised and disappointed me is the deafening silence of the GOP, historically a principled party. The failure of the leadership of the Republican Party to timely stand up to a man who is encouraging violence in our society is something I thought we would never see.

RANDAL F. HUNDLEY

Little Rock

Conspiracy and covid

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the recovery money has achieved its objective. Jared Kushner said in the spring that the PPE supplies were not for the states, and that states should get their own stuff. In April, May and June, doctors said the virus was getting worse. Trump paid no attention.

This conspiracy stuff and poking your opponents in the eye didn't work. Demagoguery is what Hitler practiced. Trump has submitted no basis for what he believes.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Life in time of covid

The USA stands at a breaking point. In the face of the covid pandemic, controversies swirl as to how the public should act. European schools are mostly open as the CDC and WHO proclaim science indicates schools with minimal precautions can operate safely. So why are some governors shutting down schools? Masks are mandated even though several studies and some leading epidemiologists tell us masks have limited efficacy at best.

As I write, some governors are mandating lockdowns of businesses and have arrested small-business owners even though these businesses have demonstrated safety protocols. The truth is, if Amazon and the big-box stores can operate with precautions, there is no reason small businesses could not do so as well. These businesses employ millions of Americans who now are without the means to pay their mortgages, rent, or even buy food for their families. One has to ask, if the general public is required to forfeit pay and live in almost starvation, why are government employees receiving full pay? Maybe all local, state, and federal employees should be on reduced pay right now. And where is the second relief package that Congress has promised since September for families and small businesses?

We're looking at gross incompetency everywhere. Congress at this point has not even passed the 12 appropriation bills for the 2021 budget. That was due Oct. 1. Maybe we need a constitutional amendment mandating that Congress have a budget set by midnight Sept. 30, and if they don't, every member of Congress and all their staff go on 20 percent pay until the budget is in place, the other 80 percent being non-recoverable. Government at all levels has got to start working efficiently for us instead of reactively against us.

RALPH PATTERSON

Bella Vista

About those pardons

Does anyone (other than those who get presidential pardons) think it is fair for the POTUS to have the power to pardon people who have committed federal crimes when others who have been convicted (in some cases) of less serious crimes spend years in prison?

The U.S. Constitution has 27 amendments because over the years as times and people's thinking changed, amending certain articles became necessary. Can we hope for a 28th Amendment taking this totally unjust power away?

And if what is reported is true, isn't thinking about pre-emptive pardons for family members and close associates admitting to the whole world that they have been involved in illegal acts?

ROSE GOVAR

Maumelle