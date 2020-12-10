Little Rock shooting kills man, 38, injures 2, police say

A 38-year-old man is dead and two others were injured following a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at the Trinity Village Townhomes in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road at about 7:45 p.m. found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Little Rock police report.

One of the victims, Donnell Williams of Little Rock, was taken to Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, the report states.

Police said Devante Marbley, 26, was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, while Ivory Smith, 41, was transported to UAMS Medical Center. The pair, both of Little Rock, were in critical but stable condition and remained hospitalized Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers they saw a silver or gray car enter the complex, occupied by three people, and that shots were fired from the vehicle, the report states. Police said an apartment building and a vehicle were also struck by gunfire. Two boys, ages 10 and 13, were in the apartment but were unhurt, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.