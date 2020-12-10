Little Rock's scooter ordinance + the mayor's veto, explained

FILE - Lime scooters sit ready for use in Clinton Presidential Park in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday announced he will veto a recent city ordinance adjusting the rules for electric shared scooters.

Wait, what ordinance? The city directors passed an ordinance Dec. 1 putting some additional regulations on shared electric scooters operating in the city.

The new regulations initially written in the ordinance included:

• Charging scooter companies, such as Lime, $10,000 annually to operate in Little Rock plus an additional $75 per scooter (Scott said this would bring in about $50,000 to start)

• Forcing scooter riders to stay on the road, instead of on a sidewalk, except in areas of the city where sidewalk use has been specifically permitted

When directors expressed concerns about scooter safety in November, Scott emphasized to the directors the revenue that the ordinance would generate for the city.

Then, at the Dec. 1 meeting, before approving the ordinance the board added several amendments:

• Requiring scooter companies to provide or approve helmets for riders under 18

• Mandating scooters not be operated by more than one person at a time

• Banning scooters from areas zoned R-1 or R-2 (two residential categories zoning an area for single-family homes on relatively large plots of land; read more on the definitions of zone categories here and check what your area is zoned as here)

Scott said on Tuesday that because of the helmet requirement and the ban on scooters in certain zones, he would veto the ordinance.

He said “to require companies to provide or approve helmets for riders, is unduly burdensome and beyond the scope of appropriate city policy. We can ensure safety and require helmets, if we deem necessary, but this amendment is unfeasible and unenforceable.”

Of the zone restrictions, he said the rule “would not equitably serve our city’s needs and residents. Additionally, residents don’t generally know what a particular area is zoned, so riders could experience odd cutoffs while operating the scooters.”

He added that the amendments would be difficult to enforce and that city police are “focused on more serious crimes and violations.”

What happens next? The board could override the mayor’s veto with votes from seven of the ten directors.

For his part, Scott said “we look forward to presenting this ordinance again to address the spirit of the safety concerns without the heavy-handedness and regressive approach our city does not want to be known for.”

The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.