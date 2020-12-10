LR gunfire leaves three people hurt

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left three injured Wednesday evening, according to department spokesman Mark Edwards.

Three individuals were shot at the Trinity Village Townhomes at 1600 John Barrow Road during the incident. The victims were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition, Edwards said.

"Two of them, when they left, were talking, so we've got a good feeling they're going to be all right," Edwards said.

Edwards could not give the exact time of the incident and said he is unsure whether any of the three were participants in the shooting.