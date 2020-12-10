LR killing self-defense, man's lawyer says

With his brother a key witness against him and with evidence that someone had been shooting at him, a Memphis man accused of killing a man at a west Little Rock restaurant will show jurors that he was defending himself when he fired his gun, his lawyer told a Pulaski County circuit judge on Tuesday.

Darean Deshun Moore, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 29 slaying of Kentarius Montrell "Peanut" Scott, 25, of North Little Rock in the parking lot the Twin Peaks restaurant, 10 Shackleford Drive.

Moore was immediately a suspect because his brother told police that he saw Moore pull a gun from his waistband and shoot Scott after an argument, detective Aaron Oncken testified Tuesday. Moore was gone but his brother was still at the restaurant when police arrived, called by an off-duty officer working security at the eatery.

Moore was arrested about three hours after the slaying. He was located about 23 miles away by police who had tracked him to the Pilot Travel Center convenience store, 3300 Arkansas 391 in North Little Rock. He's been jailed since.

Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Tuesday reduced Moore's $2 million bail to $250,000 at a bond hearing, noting that Moore has no significant criminal history and appears to have strong family support to make sure he shows up for court. Deputy prosecutor Jennings Morgan opposed the bail reduction, calling Moore a "pretty severe flight risk."

Moore did not testify, but lawyer Colleen Barnhill told the judge that Moore had been acting in self-defense while being taunted -- and outnumbered -- by Scott's friends. Moore had tried to walk away from the confrontation, she said.

The detective testified at the hearing that the Moore brothers and Scott were at the restaurant for a gathering of members of an unnamed Philander Smith College fraternity when Scott stepped on Darean Moore's feet, angering him. It was at least the second time that someone had stepped on Moore's feet, the detective said, and Moore wanted to fight Scott over the perceived slight, despite Scott's repeated apologies, which included wiping off Moore's shoes.

Followed by some or all of the fraternity members, the men went outside but Darean Moore changed his mind and decided to walk away, the detective said. Some members of the group began to taunt Moore, among them being Scott, who still wanted to fight, according to the detective. Scott was shot in the face and chest in the resulting confrontation between the men, Oncken testified.

An Uber driver who'd heard about the shooting contacted police to report he'd picked up a shaken-looking passenger named Darean from the Ramada Inn next door to Twin Peaks about the same time and had taken him to North Little Rock. The driver said the man had asked him mid-trip to take him to Forrest City but had canceled the request and gotten out of the car when the driver stopped for gas in North Little Rock. Moore's paternal grandmother lives in Forrest City.

The officers who arrested Moore said he told them that his name was Chris Jones but that the driver identified him, the detective told the judge.

Hearing the shots, the off-duty officer, Nicholas Smith, had come out of the restaurant just in time to see a stocky man in a pink jacket running away.

Police said they found the jacket and a .38-caliber, five-chamber revolver holding three bullets and two spent rounds inside a large trash container behind a neighboring business, and security video shows the pink-jacketed man going behind the container, then appearing without the jacket.

The detective testified the gun belongs to Moore's girlfriend in Memphis. She told police that Moore had been with her when she bought it and knew she kept it in her car glove box, although the weapon disappeared around the time of the slaying.

Witnesses described hearing between five and 10 to 15 shots and seeing occupants of a silver vehicle shooting at Moore after Scott had been shot, the detective said.

Investigators found eight .40-caliber casings in the parking lot, and they have interviewed two other fraternity members who were at the restaurant that night. One acknowledged shooting at Moore, but only after being confronted about contradictions in his account of events, according to the detective.