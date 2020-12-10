Arkansas native advances to Top 5 on 'The Voice'

A general view of the set of "The Voice" is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Newport Native Jim Ranger, 38, secured his place in the Top 5 on "The Voice" Tuesday.

Ranger was born in Newport, but relocated to Bakersfield, California, where he and his father work as church pastors.

Ranger performed a rendition of Harry Nilsson’s “Without You” Monday night on the NBC singing competition.

The competition narrowed from nine competitors to the final five, with Ranger on “Team Blake." Blake Shelton has the most wins to his name in the history of the show.

On the blind auditions, Ranger performed “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban, which resulted in three coaches to turn their chairs: John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Shelton.

Ultimately, he chose Shelton, who told him, “It’s worth it for me to lie to these other coaches to get someone like you on my team.”

"The Voice" airs on Mondays on NBC at 7 p.m. CT.