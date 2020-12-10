N.Y. investors back PB wood-pellet plant

Highland Pellets of Pine Bluff announced Wednesday that it is working with a New York investment firm to expand Highland's wood-pellet facility.

Orion Energy Partners is providing capital to upgrade the Pine Bluff production plant and to support long-term growth at Highland, which is expanding to meet demand from a contract with a European power producer.

"Our partnership with Orion Energy puts us in position to become a top global supplier of sustainable wood pellets," said Tom Reilley, Highland's chief executive officer. "This transaction will allow us to scale up our Pine Bluff facility and continue to execute our growth strategy."

Expanding increases Highland's production capacity to 744,000 tons of sustainably sourced wood pellets per year, the company said. The company's wood pellets are used as fuel for renewable electricity production.

Orion Energy is a private investment firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart global chief 17th 'most powerful'

Judith McKenna, head of Walmart Inc.'s international division, has made Forbes' list of the world's 100 most powerful women of 2020.

McKenna ranked 17th on the list released Tuesday -- three places ahead of celebrity Oprah Winfrey. Forbes noted that as president and chief executive officer of Walmart International since February 2018, McKenna leads more than 6,000 stores and 700,000 employees across 26 countries.

Her accomplishments include leading Walmart's sale of its U.K. supermarket chain Asda for $8.8 billion in October. The deal is part of Walmart's strategy to divest of its lower-performing markets and focus on those with more growth potential -- namely Mexico, Canada, China and India.

Despite shutdowns in several major markets during the third quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart International posted revenue of $29.6 billion, up 1.3% over the previous year.

In October, Fortune ranked McKenna 10th on its list of the 50 most powerful businesswomen in the U.S., citing her handling of the retailer's operations in China and other countries throughout the pandemic.

-- Serenah McKay

State index moves lower, losing 0.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 482.15, down 0.15.

"Stocks moved lower through the session as investors favored cyclical sectors over technology stocks ahead of the FDA vaccine advisory committee meeting [this] afternoon which is expected to lead to an emergency use authorization for a covid-19 vaccine," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.