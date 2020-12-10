North Little Rock lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

State Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, is shown in this undated photo.
State Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, is the latest state lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus.
House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Wing has tested positive for covid-19.
“I’m told he has mild symptoms and [is] recovering from home,” she said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Wing, 53, could not be reached immediately by telephone for comment.
During the past two and a half months, 15 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started in March, 19 lawmakers have said they tested positive for covid-19.
There are currently 100 representatives and 35 senators in the Legislature.
