North Little Rock lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 5:52 p.m.
State Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, is shown in this undated photo.

State Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, is the latest state lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus.

House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Wing has tested positive for covid-19.

“I’m told he has mild symptoms and [is] recovering from home,” she said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Wing, 53, could not be reached immediately by telephone for comment.

During the past two and a half months, 15 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in March, 19 lawmakers have said they tested positive for covid-19.

There are currently 100 representatives and 35 senators in the Legislature.

