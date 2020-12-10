Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• David Dyer Jr., 40, of 13240 N. Old Wire Road in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Dyer was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Frank Pattengill, 35, of 108 S.E. Sixth St. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Pattengill was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Raul Mejia-Santos, 24, of 3841 Jerri Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mejia-Santos was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Elkins

• Sherry Marshall, 38, of 1276 Walnut St. in Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marshall was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• James Eubanks, 23, of 19048 Rock Springs Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Eubanks was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jason Center, 29, of 1892 Rosewood Lane in Elkins, was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Center was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Bobby Robinson, 31, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Robinson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Irene Araujo, 26, of 402 N. Kansas St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Araujo was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.