100 years ago

Dec. 10, 1920

• Every five-cent increase in the industrial gas rates will increase the cost of ice-making 30 cents a ton, R. L. Whaley, secretary-treasurer of the Arkansas Association of Ice Industries, reported at the closing session of the association at the Hotel Marion yesterday. Mr. Whaley reported in full on the recent meeting of the Arkansas Gas Consumers' Association with officials of the gas company, and commended the ice-makers for their unity of action in resisting the proposed raise.

50 years ago

Dec. 10, 1970

CONWAY -- A key witness in the prosecution of Robert L. Pruitt, who is accused of embezzling $23,655.50 in funds from State College of Arkansas here, testified Wednesday that Pruitt was responsible for $6,000 in cash that has been missing from the College's bank account for two years. Ted Bruich Jr., field audit supervisor of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, told a Faulkner County Circuit Court jury in the third day of Pruitt's trial here that state auditors had traced every day's cash receipts during the last two fiscal years and found them correct.

25 years ago

Dec. 10, 1995

• Voters will decide Tuesday whether there should be a convention to modernize the 1874 Arkansas Constitution. But most political observers think few Arkansans will take advantage of that opportunity. The rare December special election comes less than two months after the Legislature agreed in a special session on a plan to call a convention. The plan approved by lawmakers resulted in a legal challenge, which cast uncertainty on the election until late Thursday afternoon when the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled it could go forward.

10 years ago

Dec. 10, 2010

• The once embattled, now defunct Vertac chemical plant in Jacksonville finds itself in federal government cross hairs again, along with four other Arkansas sites and more than 80 nationwide, as the Environmental Protection Agency debates implementing tougher dioxin standards. If new standards are adopted, 92 current and former Superfund hazardous-waste sites could require additional cleanup. Renewed cleanup at the Jacksonville site would be disruptive to say the least, said Mayor Gary Fletcher, who noted that the site is home to a recycling center and a training center for policemen and firefighters. A new Police Department headquarters is also planned for the site, he said.