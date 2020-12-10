Parents of blind girl sue district

BENTONVILLE -- The parents of a Bentonville School District student have filed a lawsuit claiming their daughter was denied her right to a suitable public education as guaranteed by the Arkansas Constitution.

Rogers attorney George Rozzell filed the lawsuit against the school district Friday in Benton County Circuit Court on behalf of Rodney Baker and Jayme Baker.

"We've received the filing and our legal counsel is reviewing it," said Leslee Wright, a spokeswoman for the school district.

The couple is suing on behalf of their daughter who attended Cooper Elementary School during her kindergarten year, according to the complaint.

The girl is legally blind, and her parents and the district had their first disability accommodation meeting Aug. 9, 2017, when the girl was entering kindergarten, according to the complaint.

The complaint claims the girl's finger was smashed in a bathroom door on her second day of school and she had no safety guidance, which had been discussed in the Aug. 9 meeting. She was taken to the emergency room for her injury, according to the affidavit.

The girl also was injured when she was kicked in the face by a child on playground equipment, according to the complaint.

The parents later had a second accommodation meeting with school district employees and requested a monitor be assigned to ensure their daughter's safety on school grounds, the complaint states.

The girl was injured a few days later when she tripped on a concrete slab and had a laceration on her right eye, according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims the district denied a safety monitor after that injury.

The parents and the district had a third accommodation meeting Nov. 3, 2017, and a safety monitor was approved, but the district removed the girl from the safety school bus over the parents' objections, according to the complaint. The bus is equipped and designed for students with special needs.

The lawsuit claims the parents learned in January 2018 that the safety monitor was no longer being used on the playground.

Testing in February 2018 revealed that the girl was having seizures, according to court documents. The parents later enrolled their daughter in the Pea Ridge School District. She excelled at the school until the family moved to North Carolina.

The lawsuit claims the girl continues to suffer from the seizures, which are caused by her 2017 injuries.

The lawsuit accuses the district of discriminating against the girl by failing to accommodate her need for a safety monitor and failing to ensure the services in the accommodation plans.

The lawsuit asks for unspecified monetary damages and attorneys' fees. Plaintiffs also want the court to rule that the district's actions and omissions violated the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.