Points taken

Jalen Tate (11) and Vance Jackson of Arkansas apply defensive pressure to Southern’s Micah Bradford during the Razorbacks’ victory over the Jaguars on Wednesday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Connor Vanover's 20 equaled 30 for the University of Arkansas basketball team Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks outscored Southern by 30 points in the 20 minutes Vanover was on the Walton Arena court as Arkansas dominated at the start and beat the Jaguars 79-44.

Vanover, a 7-3 sophomore from Little Rock, scored 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting, but he also had 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots. He altered countless other shots by the Jaguars.

During the decisive first half when the Razorbacks went ahead 42-20, they were a plus-29 with Vanover on the court and minus-7 without him.

"I wish I would have played Connor more, because he was deserving of it with how he played," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He was phenomenal.

"I can't say enough good things about Connor and his attitude. In a closer game, Connor would have played more, I can promise you that. A lot more. But I was trying to get some other people minutes. I did want some of the younger guys to get some experience."

Davonte Davis, a freshman guard from Jacksonville, was among the young Razorbacks who benefited from getting extended minutes.

The 6-3 Davis led Arkansas with 14 points, 7 rebounds and added 2 assists in 18 minutes off the bench. He hit 5 of 8 shots, including his only three-point attempt, and was 3 of 3 on free throws.

"Devo Davis continues to get better," Musselman said. "He's got an incredible work ethic."

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Razorbacks (5-0) also got 12 points each from senior guard Jalen Tate and junior guard JD Notae.

Senior forward Justin Smith and junior guard Desi Sills each scored 11 points for Arkansas. Sills also had five assists without a turnover.

The Razorbacks had 16 assists on 30 made baskets.

"I just feel like each and every one of these guys, they're moving the ball," Sills said. "We've got a lot of unselfish guys willing to pass.

"I think we had 257 passes. That's the most we've ever had. We continue to move the ball, and I feel like we'll be just fine down the stretch."

Davis said the game was a confidence boost for him.

"For sure," he said. "Me, myself and I know I've got it. I just want everyone else to trust in me."

Junior guard Jayden Saddler led Southern (0-3) with nine points.

Arkansas, which improved to 48-0 against SWAC teams, quickly scheduled Southern after the Razorbacks' game at Tulsa scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of a positive covid-19 test for the Golden Hurricane and subsequent quarantining.

"I think the big thing is our young players, in a game like this, they got an opportunity to go out there and continue to gain a little bit of experience," Musselman said. "Look, we know when the SEC comes, every minute on the floor there's so many close games and so we need to find out who our rotation is and in a game like this, we got to play a lot of people.

"The coaches are going to go back and we're going to evaluate [the game tape]. Ethan Henderson went into the game, and he played four minutes and he had two rebounds. Does he play ahead of somebody else? I don't know. Those are some of the things that we're trying to figure out as a staff.

"This game allowed us to evaluate multiple guys. So I thought it was good. I thought it served its purpose tonight for sure."

Musselman credited Vanover with playing the "goalie" position in the lane for the Razorbacks, which allowed other players to pressure on the perimeter.

Southern guard Ahsante Shivers, a 6-4 senior who came into the game averaging 16.5 points, was held scoreless as he shot 0 of 9 from the field and didn't attempt a free throw.

The Jaguars shot 28.5% from the field (18 of 63), including 1 of 13 on three-pointers.

At one point in the first half, Southern had a 2-on-1 break and Vanover intercepted a pass that was intended to be a lob for a dunk.

According to KenPom.com -- a college basketball analytics website -- including Wednesday night's game, Vanover has blocked 17.9% of opponents' two-point shot attempts when he's on the floor, and grabbed 35% of the available defensive rebounds.

"Connor is so important to us," Musselman said. "His size changes the game, and he plays the right way. He's very, very good offensively out on the perimeter of being a guy that can trail, make a three, throw-and-chase, run a dribble handoff.

"I think the guys love playing with Connor and love having him on the floor."

Sills agreed.

"Man, Connor is very unselfish and willing to pass the ball even though he's a hell of a shooter," Sills said. "Connor brings so much to the table. It ain't about scoring. He defends, he blocks shots.

"We need Connor in every aspect."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 5-0, Southern 0-3

STARS Arkansas’ Davonte Davis (14 points), Jalen Tate (12 points) and Desi Sills (11 points, 5 assists)

KEY STATS The Razorbacks led 8-0 in blocked shots and held the Jaguars to 1 of 13 (7.7%) on three-point shooting.

UP NEXT Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.



Connor Vanover