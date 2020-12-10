Police: 2 injured in Hot Springs shooting

A file photo of a Hot Springs Police Department patrol unit. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

Two men were shot and injured at a home in Hot Springs late Wednesday, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responding to a shooting call at 300 Wynn St. found two victims, identified as Joseph Bailey, 55, and Demeko Crawford, 36, both of Hot Springs, inside the residence, according to a Hot Springs police news release.

Bailey and Crawford were transported by LifeNet to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren'c sondiered life-threatening, the release said.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday, and police spokesman Cpl. Patrick Langley said they had not identified any suspects in the case.