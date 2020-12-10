Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 injured in Hot Springs shooting

by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 12:17 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A file photo of a Hot Springs Police Department patrol unit. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

Two men were shot and injured at a home in Hot Springs late Wednesday, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responding to a shooting call at 300 Wynn St. found two victims, identified as Joseph Bailey, 55, and Demeko Crawford, 36, both of Hot Springs, inside the residence, according to a Hot Springs police news release.

Bailey and Crawford were transported by LifeNet to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren'c sondiered life-threatening, the release said.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday, and police spokesman Cpl. Patrick Langley said they had not identified any suspects in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT