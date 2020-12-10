Red Raiders struggle, but avoid upset

Rhode Island's Fatts Russell tries to steal the ball from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 73-62. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kyler Edwards, Mac McClung and No. 17 Texas Tech couldn't get shots to fall in what was supposed to be another early season tune-up.

The Red Raiders settled for free throws, and made plenty of those after struggling at the line early.

Edwards scored 19 points and Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with a 51-44 victory against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

"We basically found a way to win tonight from the free-throw line when other areas of the game weren't working for us," Coach Chris Beard said.

The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even and Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, sank a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.

Abilene Christian's reputation for strong defense held up well, with the Red Raiders shooting 28% while having a difficult time getting open looks and missing many of the ones they did get. Texas Tech was 2 of 15 on three-pointers.

Coryon Mason scored 14 points for the Wildcats (5-1), a Southland Conference team that made the move from Division II less than 10 years ago.

Abilene Christian, which rallied after a 17-2 run by Texas Tech put the Red Raiders up 23-9 in the first half, pulled within 45-42 on a three-pointer by Reggie Miller with 2:16 to go.

"It wasn't our plan to be in a one-possession game, but we were prepared to be in a one-possession game because we understood what we were getting into," said Beard, who is close friends with ACU Coach Joe Golding.

Texas Tech made just four field goals in the second half but held on by going 20 of 25 on free throws after halftime after making just five of 12 from the line in the first half. ACU's Joe Pleasant fouled out, and seven other players had three fouls apiece as the Wildcats were whistled 31 times.

"They believe in being aggressive," Beard said. "They didn't say, 'Hey, we're fouling too much, let's try another defense.' They kept throwing it right at us. They gave us all we could handle tonight."

NO. 2 BAYLOR 83,

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 52

WACO, Texas -- Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when No. 2 Baylor took control on the way to a victory over Stephen F. Austin in the Bears' home opener, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.

Flagler led five players with 10 or more points for the Bears (4-0), who played for the first time since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week earlier.

They were also supposed to play No. 1 Gonzaga there Saturday, but that game was canceled about 90 minutes before tipoff after a Bulldogs player was among two positive covid-19 tests in their traveling party.

Cameron Johnson had 11 points for Stephen F. Austin (3-1), the defending Southland Conference champion which had its 18-game winning streak snapped. Gavin Kensmil added 10 points.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 73,

RHODE ISLAND 62

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive covid-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.

Michah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw Friday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

NO. 13 TEXAS 74,

TEXAS STATE 53

AUSTIN, Texas -- Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and No. 13 Texas eased past Texas State in the Longhorns' final non-conference tune-up before the start of Big 12 play.

Texas had nine dunks on 12 baskets in the first half. Jericho Sims started the scoring with a slam and the floodgates opened from there.

Texas led 33-20 at halftime and appeared to be cruising before the Bobcats started whittling away at the deficit. Baskets by Isaiah Small twice got the Bobcats within seven before Texas answered each time with three-pointers by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey.

NO. 19 RICHMOND 78,

NORTHERN IOWA 68

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15, and Trae Berhow 13.

NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 69,

INDIANA 67, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to lift Florida State past Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th consecutive home victory.

The freshman had 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 consecutive nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2). The Hoosiers did not make a basket in the final 4:38 of overtime.

WOMEN

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 73, DUKE 49

DURHAM, N.C. -- Dana Evans scored 24 points and second-ranked Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams

Kianna Smith added 15 points for the Cardinals (5-0). They led by just six midway through the third quarter before going on an 18-5 run to blow the game open.

Louisville shot 44% and made 7 of 16 three-pointers.

NO. 4 N.C. STATE 76, ELON 47

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane had 22 points and 13 rebound in three quarters in No. 4 North Carolina State's victory over Elon.

Cunane was 9 for 11 from the floor for N.C. State (5-0). Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner each added 12 points.

Brie Perpignan had 11 points for Elon (2-1).

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 79,

MARSHALL 45

LEXINGTON, Ky -- Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points to help Kentucky beat Marshall.

The Wildcats (5-0) have won 15 of 17 meetings between the two teams, going 10-0 in Lexington.

Rhyne Howard and Dre'Una Edwards each added 13 points, and Olivia Owens had 10.

Alexis Johnson led Marshall (1-1) with 16 points.

NO. 11 UCLA 102,

UC SANTA BARBARA 45

LOS ANGELES -- Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Michaela Onyenwere added 17 points to reach 1,500 in her career.

Onyenwere became the 19th player in program history to reach the mark.

Chantel Horvat had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (3-1). Danae Miller scored 16 points for Santa Barbara (0-1).

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 93,

BUTLER 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon had 25 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown scored 19 points and Michigan beat Butler to improve to 5-0.

The Wolverines are off to their best start since opening 7-0 in 2011-12.

Hillmon was 10 of 13 from the floor and Michigan shot 55.6%. Okako Adika had 17 points for Butler (0-3).

NO. 23 TEXAS 73, IDAHO 48

AUSTIN, Texas -- Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Texas made 12 three-pointers.

Karisma Ortiz added 15 points for Texas (4-1). Joanne Allen-Taylor had 13 and Celeste Taylor 10.

Beyonce Bea had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Idaho (2-1).