Redbugs' Cross tough to bear for defenses

Tim Rodgers has been around Fordyce athletics long enough to know when the Redbugs have a true difference-maker.

But that might not be going far enough for Ja'Quez Cross after the all-around numbers he's put up in just two years.

"He's that dynamic player that you need on your team to make things happen," said Rodgers, who's been the Redbugs head coach since 2010. "We can count on him to make plays when it's time. In big games, he always steps up.

"The Rison game, the Monticello game, the Junction City game, the Gurdon game ... you look at our tough games, and him -- along with our quarterback Jaheim Brown -- are the ones we've counted on."

The Redbugs hope Cross has one more big game in him when they take on Des Arc (13-0) on Saturday night in the Class 2A title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

If history is any indication, Fordyce (14-0) should expect another stout outing from its ultra-talented standout.

Cross, a 5-10, 170-pounder, has carried 100 times for 872 yards with 20 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 751 yards with 9 additional scores. In the four games Rodgers mentioned, Cross rushed 58 times for 401 yards with 3 touchdowns, and hauled in 11 passes for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He also added three interceptions in those contests from his safety position.

"Just trying to make plays for the team, that's really what's it's all about," said Cross, who's committed to play for Purdue next season. "I've been able to do a few more things this season because I'm running the ball a lot more than what I did last year. I've got a much bigger role in the offensive scheme this season so my mentality is just do everything I can to help the team win."

Expanding Cross' offensive involvement was always in the cards, but Rodgers had to adjust his usage. In 2019, Cross ran for 210 yards on 24 carries and scored twice, and had 58 receptions for 975 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This year, his receiving totals have gone down while his overall touches have increased.

"We had a lot of other running backs last year, so we didn't have to play him there," Rodgers said. "But we threw the ball to him, and he still made plays and had a lot of touchdowns. This year, we wanted to give him the ball a lot more out of the back field, and he's stepped up."

In two seasons, Cross has accumulated 97 tackles and 18 interceptions, including a state-leading 8 this year. His versatility drew interest from a number of colleges, including Arkansas State University, Akron and Army.

Cross said the bond he had with the Purdue staff swayed him toward the Big Ten school.

"That relationship grew quickly," said Cross, who transferred from Hampton to Fordyce prior to his junior season. "I play 2A football, too, so having a Power 5 team come and tell you they want you, especially on offense, was huge. It's a lot of small-town guys who went to Power 5 schools, but most of them played defense.

"So just being from a small town and to have a Power 5 want you as much as you want to play at a Power 5 school, that made me feel great."

Fordyce would like to play great Saturday against a Des Arc team that's looking to win its first state championship since 1976. The Redbugs had a two-hour walk-through practice Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium. At times, Cross made sure his teammates understood the magnitude of the game.

The last time Fordyce won back-to-back crowns was in 1990 and 1991 when the Redbugs captured consecutive Class 3A titles.

"He's gotten better at that," Rodgers said of Cross' leadership. "Last year, we had a real group of seniors that kind of stuck together and had been there since the seventh grade. This year, he's stepped up in that role.

"He says a few things every now and then, and when he does, most of the time they listen. When the best player on the team is talking to you and trying to get on to you, you need to listen."