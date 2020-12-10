Rogers man gets 25 years for 12-year-old girl's rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting he raped a 12-year-old girl.

Sergio Alejandro Martinez-Santacruz, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of rape.

Detectives with the Benton County sheriff's office began an investigation based on a call to the Arkansas State Police child abuse and neglect hot line. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she said she was sexually abused by Martinez-Santacruz, according to court documents.

Martinez-Santacruz admitted to detectives he engaged in sexual acts with the girl, according to the affidavit.

Martinez-Santacruz was arrested Jan. 14.

Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor, read a victim impact statement on behalf of the victim.

"You have made my life miserable," the statement read. "I can forgive you, but I can't forget what you did. But, now that you are gone my life has been amazing."

The victim said in her statement she plans to help another girl who is going through a similar experience.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Martinez-Santacruz to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 15 years after his release from prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. The judge also ordered Martinez-Santacruz not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors.