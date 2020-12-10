A rocket launches from a missile system Wednesday at the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. (AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

Russia tests ICBM launches during drills

Crew members aboard the Karelia nuclear submarine take part Wednesday in sweeping drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces that included a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia. Another ICBM was launched from a base in northwestern Russia, and strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets. (AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

MOSCOW -- The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.

As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets.

Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years during tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained.

New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance

China orders takedown of mobile apps

HONG KONG -- Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content.

The National Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of 105 apps including TripAdvisor from app stores this week, although it gave no details of what each app was accused of doing wrong. It cited what it said were public complaints about obscene, pornographic and violent information or fraud, gambling and prostitution.

The ruling Communist Party tightly controls what the Chinese public sees online and has repeatedly cracked down on websites and apps.

TripAdvisor China, a joint venture between TripAdvisor and its Chinese partner Trip.com, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

TripAdvisor owns a 40% stake in TripAdvisor China, with Trip.com owning the other 60%. Under the partnership, the companies share its travel inventories and content.

Denmark charges Russian in espionage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Russian citizen living in Denmark has been charged with espionage after being accused of having provided information about Danish energy technology, among other things, to an unnamed Russian intelligence service, the Danish prosecution authority said Wednesday.

The suspect, who was not identified, has been held in pretrial custody since the beginning of July, Denmark prosecutors said.

The case is based on "a major investigation" by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, which added that the person had received money in exchange for the information.

If found guilty, the Russian citizen faces up to six years in jail. The prosecution can also seek to have the person deported from Denmark.

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen identified the suspect as a man and said in a statement that it considers the arrest a mistake and hopes for his acquittal.

No date has been set for the criminal case, which is is expected to be held privately. Denmark's TV2 broadcaster said the trial would be held in Aalborg.

Coronavirus scare cuts short test cruise

SINGAPORE -- A Royal Caribbean "cruise to nowhere" was cut short and the ship returned to Singapore on Wednesday after a passenger was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but the health ministry later said new tests on the man were negative.

The 83-year-old passenger on the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for covid-19 after reporting to the ship's medical center with diarrhea and was immediately isolated, Royal Caribbean and Singapore's Tourism Board said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

But Singapore's health ministry said later Wednesday that it retested the man's original sample as well as a new sample and found them negative. It said it will conduct another test today to confirm his status.

Singapore recently began a "safe cruising" pilot program allowing cruise ships to make round trips from Singapore with no port of call in between. Strict safety measures were imposed, including reducing capacity by half and pre-board testing of passengers. Royal Caribbean is one of two operators licensed to run such trips.

Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore's Tourism Board, earlier said the man had tested negative prior to boarding. She said his close contacts were isolated and tested negative.

Chang said all leisure activities on board the Quantum of the Seas had ceased immediately and passengers and crew were asked to stay in their cabins until contact tracing was completed. She said all people on board would undergo mandatory covid-19 testing before leaving the terminal.