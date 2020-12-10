Saban's respect for Pittman more than words

Nick Saban is bragging on the Arkansas Razorbacks and how they are better than their 3-6 record.

He's right, of course. There were three losses by a total of seven points because of a blown call by the officials, covid-19 and those 43 seconds. Things could have been different.

No doubt part of Saban's thinking is to send a message to his players. Saban probably hasn't taken anyone lightly in his 69 years.

Yet, the respect for Sam Pittman is deep and sincere.

A few weeks after Pittman left Tennessee for an assistant job at Arkansas, he got a call from Saban. He wanted Pittman to coach his Alabama offensive linemen for almost double the money.

Pittman was known as a man who cared deeply about his players, could recruit nationally and was an excellent teacher.

Bret Bielema wanted him to stay at Arkansas.

Saban's offer was matched, and Bielema upped the ante by naming Pittman assistant head coach.

Saban goes after only the best assistants. If Frank Broyles and David Bazzel hadn't beat him to it, there might be a Saban Award for the top assistant coach each year.

When Pittman left Arkansas to join Kirby Smart at Georgia, Bielema wasn't happy.

It wasn't a friendly parting of ways, and at some point Pittman pointed out that Saban had tried to hire him before.

Life moved on.

Georgia got better. Arkansas didn't.

When Chad Morris was fired, former Arkansas players pleaded with Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek to give Pittman a chance. Just an interview.

Pittman's agent, Judy Henry, was working her magic behind the scenes, too.

Pittman wanted the job. No one else seemed all that interested in taking on a program that had slid so far it couldn't beat San Jose State, let alone win an SEC game.

Pittman didn't want the job just because he had dreamed of becoming a head coach. He wanted it because it was Arkansas, a place he and his wife Jamie had fallen in love with during their previous stay.

They even bought a lot near Hot Springs to build their future retirement home.

While Georgia and Pittman were preparing and playing in the SEC Championship Game, Yurachek, Jon Fagg and Steve Cox, a former Razorback who played in the NFL, did their due diligence with other candidates while looking for the next Arkansas coach.

The day after the SEC Championship Game, the three dropped talks with a guy who seemed to believe Arkansas might be too big of a challenge and flew to Athens, Ga.

That was Dec. 8, a year and two days ago.

Before that day ended -- maybe an hour after they met with Pittman -- Yurachek had his new football coach.

It is hard to fathom what has happened with the Razorbacks football program since.

It may not be an outhouse-to-the-penthouse story yet, but the Razorbacks are not stuck at the bottom of the SEC pecking order anymore.

Even in the season opener against Georgia, there was a new attitude, a new discipline, a new belief.

The Bulldogs won 37-10, but it was a one-possession game until late in the third quarter.

Every Razorback player and coach was focused on one thing that night and every day since -- the future.

With just a little luck, the Razorbacks would be going into Saturday's game with No. 1 Alabama with a 6-3 record.

If that was the case, Saban wouldn't have to warn his players that the Razorbacks are better than their record.

He still likely would have talked up the Hogs because of Pittman, for whom he has nothing but respect.