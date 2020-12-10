Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Sam's Club expanding Rx effort

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:47 a.m.

Sam's Club said Tuesday that it is expanding a free prescription drug pilot program for its Plus members to Arkansas and seven other states, but only for a limited time.

Walmart Inc.'s members-only warehouse division also increased the number of prescription drugs available for free to Plus members not using insurance. The five medications new to the list treat conditions such as high blood pressure, depression, allergies and asthma, and diabetes.

Sam's Club started the program earlier this year in select markets.

The company said in a news release that the program is especially important for residents of Arkansas, where, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death.

Arkansas has nine Sam's Clubs, four of which are in Northwest Arkansas.

A regular club membership costs $45 a year, while Sam's Club Plus members pay $100 a year for extra perks. However, non-members can get their prescriptions filled at Sam's Club pharmacies without paying any extra fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT