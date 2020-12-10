Sam's Club expanding Rx effort

Sam's Club said Tuesday that it is expanding a free prescription drug pilot program for its Plus members to Arkansas and seven other states, but only for a limited time.

Walmart Inc.'s members-only warehouse division also increased the number of prescription drugs available for free to Plus members not using insurance. The five medications new to the list treat conditions such as high blood pressure, depression, allergies and asthma, and diabetes.

Sam's Club started the program earlier this year in select markets.

The company said in a news release that the program is especially important for residents of Arkansas, where, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death.

Arkansas has nine Sam's Clubs, four of which are in Northwest Arkansas.

A regular club membership costs $45 a year, while Sam's Club Plus members pay $100 a year for extra perks. However, non-members can get their prescriptions filled at Sam's Club pharmacies without paying any extra fees.