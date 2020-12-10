South's doubt of virus-free claim draws harsh rebuke from N. Korean

In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister lambasted South Korea's foreign minister on Wednesday for questioning the North's claim to be coronavirus free and warned of possible consequences.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said over the weekend that it is hard to believe North Korea's claim that it has had no virus outbreak. She added that the North has not responded to a South Korean offer of cooperation in jointly tackling the pandemic.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, responded in a statement carried by state media.

"It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between North and South Korea," Kim said.

"Her real intention is very clear. We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it," she said.

The remarks show how sensitive North Korea is to what it considers any outside attempt to tarnish its image as it steps up its efforts to guard against the pandemic and the economic fallout.

Despite its zero-virus case claim, North Korea's state media have repeatedly said there is a "maximum emergency" anti-epidemic campaign in which it has closed its international borders, flown out diplomats and isolated residents with suspected symptoms.

North Korea's border closure with China, its biggest trading partner, is wrecking its already fragile economy. The country has admitted it is facing "multiple crises" because of the pandemic, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.

Experts have said a major disease outbreak in North Korea could cause a humanitarian disaster because of its broken health care system.

Kang, the South Korean foreign minister, told a forum in Bahrain on Saturday that the pandemic had "made North Korea more North Korea -- that is, more closed, very top-down decision-making process where there is very little debate on their measures in dealing with covid-19."

"They still say they do not have any cases, which is hard to believe," Kang said. "So, all signs are the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they do not have."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Lee of The Associated Press.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, left, and South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun pose for a photo prior to a meeting on North Korea and other issues at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (Korea Pool via AP)

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, Kim Song Ju Primary school students have their temperatures checked before entering the school in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, lambasted South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free, warning Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 of potential consequences for the comments. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

