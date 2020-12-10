Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Ozark, Mo. 71, Springdale Har-Ber 45

The Wildcats were outscored 46-20 in the second half in a road loss Tuesday night at Ozark, Mo.

Jermaine Tilford was the only Har-Ber player in double-figures with 12.

Springdale High 62, Elkins 40

The Bulldogs took control in the second half and rolled to a 22-point nonconference win Tuesday.

Marty Jelkan led the way for Springdale with 17 points including four 3-pointers. Anthony Thomas added 13 for the Bulldogs.

Kain Johnson scored 12 for the Elks and Caden Richert added 11.

Jasper 55, Kingston 25

Jasper held Kingston to just 15 points over the last three quarters as the Pirates rolled to a 1A-1 East Conference victory.

Kingston led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Jasper went on a 16-5 run for a 23-15 halftime lead.

Calvin Smith had 17 points to lead a trio of Pirates in double figures, followed by Sam Parker with 16 and Huston Davidson with 10. Zac Root led Kingston with six points.

Bergman 81, Cotter 42

Bergman exploded for 42 points in the first quarter and blew past Cotter in a nonconference game at Bergman.

Walker Patton had 23 points for the Panthers, who led 58-16 at halftime and 72-33 after three quarters. Kaden Henson was next with 17 points, followed by Asher Fultz with 13 and Elijah Royce with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Flippin 64, Lifeway Christian 40

Flippin jumped to a 35-19 halftime lead and coasted past the Warriors.

Luke Melton led Lifeway Christian with 18 points, including four three-pointers. Preston Green added 13.

Lifeway Christian 53, Decatur 43

The Warriors (5-6, 2-2) jumped to a 25-13 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.

Ant Potter led three Warriors in double figures with 18 points. Preston Green added 18 and Sam Green 11,

Girls

Lifeway Christian 58, Flippin 47

Abby Moseley poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Lady Warriors (7-3, 2-1) to the victory.

Karlie Lindsay added 12 and Hallie Moseley 10 for Lifeway Christian, which led 21-16 at halftime.

Pea Ridge 53, Siloam Springs 51, OT

Bella Cates hit a pair of 3-pointers and Aiden Dayberry hit two free throws in overtime to give Pea Ridge a 53-51 victory at Siloam Springs on Tuesday night.

The Lady Blackhawks trailed 23-11 in the second quarter before going on a 17-2 run to close the first half and take a 28-25 lead. Pea Ridge led 37-36 going into the fourth quarter and the game was tied 45-45 after regulation.

Blakelee Winn led Pea Ridge (5-1) with 20 points, while Dayberry had 13 and Cates 12.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs (4-1) with 11 points, while Sydney Moorman had 10 and Brooke Ross nine.

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores Week Ending Dec. 5

MONDAY NITE LADIES - Trouble: Keptola O'Neal 190, Susan Stewart 184-202 (556).

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS - Johnson Truck & Trailer: Marla King 184-181 (512).

THURSDAY NITE USBC - Splits Happens: Bridgette Fenton 177-187 (504), Ron Fackelman 209; HOLOF: John Mahoney 209, Eric Kienholz 204-246 (643), Danny Forkner 212, Stan Forrester 204-233; Pin Reapers: Coy England 234; Poor Joe: Jerry Eagle 211; We've Been Framed: Lonnie Billington 254, Rick Patrick 201; Split Personalities: JoAnn Keith 190; It Is What It Is: Matt Taylor 202-202, Brett Granata 211-269-236 (716); Spare Parts: Scott Lister 205; I Don't Give A : Jon Robinson 200, Justin Upton 201, JP Robinson 202, Robert Anderson 206-200; Whatever: Mike Taylor 211-205, Matt Taylor 201-205; Triple X Crew: Geno Fenton 236, Brad Turnbull 216; Strike Train: Tyler Burson 214, Sandy Burson 287-215, Eddie Sparks 236-223; Thunderstruck: David Framstad 258, Dylan Framstad 232, Cory Sullivan 203-214, Josh Brady 225; The Best Team: John Bright 256-222, Chris Sanders 203; Manure Happens: Tommy Taylor 201; Blue Heaven Farm: Marlin Wallace 232-233.

YOUTH JUNIORS - Shut Up & Roll: Gabriella Trobaugh 115-133-130; We Don't Know: Weston Penny 140-211-145; 10 Pins: Dakota Reed 140-179-128, Michael Trobaugh 185-142-155; Disspare: Daniel Eddy 69-87-84.

YOUTH BANTAM/PREP - Banana Split: Rose Stewart 62-88-113, Kaiden Stewart 117-95-95; The Warriors: Thomas Taylor 79-102-86, Big Cats: Benny Alderson 98-82-70, Theron Cotten 114-115-107.