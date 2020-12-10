State virus cases up 2,202

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, screens patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 2,202 — the first daily increase in more than a week that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 34, 2,820.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 59, to 1,005.

Those patients included 181 who were on ventilators, up from 179 a day earlier.

“Yesterday saw a very strong day of testing, with over 18,000 total tests administered," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"A decrease in hospitalizations is a good sign, but this has not been the trend. Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance as you are out and about."

Hutchinson also planned to discuss the state's response to the virus in an address to the state at 7 p.m.

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,704 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 498 were "probable" cases, which include those identified though less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 178,854.

That comprised 154,073 confirmed cases and 24,781 probable ones.

At a record level since Wednesday, the number of cases that were active rose by 958, to 19,723, as new cases continued to outpace recoveries.

Thursday's increase in cases was smaller than both the 2,327 that were added Wednesday and the 2,789 added the previous Thursday, Dec. 3.

The last time the state's daily increase in cases was smaller than the one a week earlier was the increase of 1,950 cases on Dec. 1.

