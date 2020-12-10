Sections
Super Quiz: Casino Glossary

Today at 1:34 a.m.

  1. A large prize that's offered for a specific outcome in a slot machine.

  2. An expert at card games.

  3. Plastic tokens used in casinos to represent cash.

  4. A high-value player who plays for big stakes.

  5. An initial bet required in card games before a hand can start.

  6. The casino is often referred to as the ----------.

  7. Term for the overhead cameras used in casinos to monitor the gaming tables.

  8. The box from which cards are dealt in casinos.

  9. The built-in advantage that the casino has in all games.

ANSWERS:

  1. Jackpot

  2. Card shark (cardsharp)

  3. Chips

  4. Whale (high roller)

  5. Ante

  6. House

  7. Eye in the Sky

  8. Shoe

  9. House edge

