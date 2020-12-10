Super Quiz: Casino Glossary

A large prize that's offered for a specific outcome in a slot machine.
An expert at card games.
Plastic tokens used in casinos to represent cash.
A high-value player who plays for big stakes.
An initial bet required in card games before a hand can start.
The casino is often referred to as the ----------.
Term for the overhead cameras used in casinos to monitor the gaming tables.
The box from which cards are dealt in casinos.
The built-in advantage that the casino has in all games.
ANSWERS:
Jackpot
Card shark (cardsharp)
Chips
Whale (high roller)
Ante
House
Eye in the Sky
Shoe
House edge
