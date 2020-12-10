Teen suspect faces 2nd murder count

Authorities charged a teen suspect in an Oct. 1 homicide with an additional first-degree murder count Tuesday afternoon, according to a Little Rock arrest report.

Davareus Clark, 17, is suspected in the death of Dakeesha McPhearson, 35. McPhearson was found shot at 5204 Stanley Drive and was taken to a nearby hospital.

McPhearson was 13 weeks pregnant at the time, and both she and her child died from the shooting, according to the report.

Clark was arrested Monday on a murder charge and now faces the additional charge in the unborn child's death.