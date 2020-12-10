Tensions rise over mask mandates as virus surges

Demonstrators converge Tuesday on Central District Health offices in Boise, Idaho, to protest a meeting on more mandates to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The meeting ended abruptly because of fears for the safety of participants and their family members. (AP/Idaho Statesman/Darin Oswald)

MISSION, Kan. -- Arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days as the coronavirus surge across the U.S. engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed safely removed from the outbreak.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended a statewide mask mandate until Jan. 22 -- but declined to order additional restrictions -- as the state experiences a record-setting surge in covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Ivey announced the six-week extension during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol. The order, which requires face coverings to be worn in public when people are interacting within 6 feet of others outside their own household, had been scheduled to expire Friday.

The Republican governor said that while vaccine availability is "just around the corner," the state has to weather the coming months.

Ivey urged people to wear masks and wash their hands to try to limit the spread of the virus.

In Oklahoma, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday that he's disgusted that some cities, particularly in the Tulsa area, have not mandated mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cities with mask ordinances listened to medical professionals, Bynum said, suggesting that city leaders in some other municipalities who opposed mask mandates took advice from "Facebook epidemiologists who can cite some sham website and claim that makes them an expert on the value of mask-wearing."

Many Tulsa suburbs have adopted mask ordinances, but officials in nearby Broken Arrow on Nov. 23 rejected a proposal to strongly encourage mask-wearing.

In Boise, Idaho, public health officials about to vote on a four-county mask mandate abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening because of fears for their safety amid anti-mask protests outside the building and at some of their homes.

In South Dakota, the mayor of Rapid City said City Council members were harassed and threatened over a proposed citywide mask mandate that failed this week even as intensive care units across the state filled with covid-19 patients.

South Dakota has suffered through the country's worst rate of covid-19 deaths per capita over the past week, but Gov. Kristi Noem has been ardent in her opposition to mask mandates or other aggressive efforts to slow infections.

Protesters in Montana's Gallatin County have gathered for two consecutive weeks outside the Bozeman home of county health officer Matt Kelley to decry health regulations, including a statewide mask mandate. They have carried signs that read, "We refuse to be your experiment" and "Oxygen is essential."

Last week, about 80 people lined Bozeman's Main Street to support Kelley and other health officials.

In Montana's Flathead County, where officials recorded 17 coronavirus-related deaths over 18 days and where resistance to masks runs strong, the interim public health officer is resigning when her contract is up at year's end, citing a lack of support from local authorities for measures to control the scourge.

In Helena, Republicans who control both chambers of the Montana Legislature denied a request by Democratic lawmakers to require that masks be worn inside the Capitol during the legislative session next month.

The City Council in Palmer, Alaska, rejected a mask mandate Friday for the community of 7,300 residents about 45 miles north of Anchorage.

In Missouri, Greene County officials recorded 51 covid-19 deaths in the first eight days of December as hospitals overflow and hundreds of health care workers are quarantined. The area's two major hospitals asked the city of Springfield, the county seat, to renew the city's mask mandate before it expires in January.

The county itself does not have a mask mandate, nor does the state.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's inaugural committee said it plans to postpone the traditional inaugural ball and parade and will have a scaled down swearing-in ceremony next month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The parade and ball will instead coincide with the state's celebration of its bicentennial in August, if the coronavirus is sufficiently controlled by then, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday.

In Idaho, hospital officials have repeatedly warned that they are becoming overwhelmed and could be forced to implement "crisis standards of care" -- that is, reserving life-saving treatment for patients most likely to survive. Idaho health authorities reported more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday and a running death toll of at least 1,074.

